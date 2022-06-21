RCSC rolls out new SCS performance management framework

The executive assessment amendments to be implemented from next month

To ensure accountability, and effectiveness and reduce administrative burden, the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) conducted a review of the Government Performance Management System and Leadership Assessment.

The Performance Management System (PMS) is a critical management tool to ensure accountability and performance, according to the commission.

In addition to the online leadership feedback system report, customer feedback reports, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) reports, and Royal Audit Authority (RAA) reports, among others, the RCSC will use single reference documents for Senior Civil Service (SCS).

“New Agency Performance Agreement (APA) with the differentiated levels of Key Performance Indicator (KPIs) at agency, department, and division level which comprises business delivery, financial management, and strategic HRM will be used as a single reference document for SCS performance assessment,” states the commission.

Similarly, the head of the agency’s annual performance assessment will be carried out by an independent panel spearheaded by the RCSC in August or September every year, while all the executives will have to assess the annual performance of their direct reports based on new assessment framework.

Meanwhile, the new assessment framework for SCS consists of differentiated APA targets by reporting the hierarchy of the agency, multiple reference documents, competency-based and continuous assessment, and moderation of SCS’s performance, among others.

For instance, competency assessment will be based on a leadership capabilities framework in directions, drive, and delivery which includes personal mastery, shaping strategic views, and leading changes among others.

While cultivating productive working relationships through managing others, exemplifying personal drive and integrity, and communicating effectively are also some of the assessment areas for SCS.

Using of the resources efficiently and effectively, while achieving results is also included in the assessment areas for SCS.

The process of the SCS assessment framework includes planning, monitoring, and evaluation, while the independent panellist will assess the Head of Agencies (HoA); similarly, the secretary will assess all the executive reports, and P1 management will be assessed by Director or Director-General and the staffs by the P1 management, according to the commission.

Further, the RCSC has discontinued the Support Function Assessment (SuFA) as it will be covered in the new PMS.

According to the commission, the executive assessment amendments will be implemented next month.

Meanwhile, the commission has been working closely to transform the civil service, and by the end of 2023, the reorganization of the civil service agencies is expected to be complete.

An official from the RCSC said the commission cannot outlook on the number of civil servants to be expected to exit the services. “As the reorganizing is in the process, we can’t comment on the expected exit number of the civil servants.”

Currently, the RCSC is also working on reorganizing programs to transform the civil service while increasing the use of technology for better service delivery.

According to the commission, with the reorganizing program, some positions will be made redundant; jobs will become bigger and more complex as more will be expected in anticipating citizens’ needs and demand for higher service delivery standards.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu