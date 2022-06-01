RCSC refutes managing out low level civil servants

The commission earlier assessed the executives

Pema (name changed) has been working for almost seven years in her current job with full dedication.

Though she earns little, her savings are mostly used for her children.

However, with the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) managing out civil servants, a fear of a certain kind has hit her hard.

Pema has been scared with talks rife that the RCSC will now be managing out low level civil servants.

“Managing out civil servants by the commission is a great initiative, but I feel insecure. I have never felt like this during my entire service,” said Pema.

Similarly, a private firm employee said that the jobs in the corporations and government are always secure. That’s why it has always been his desire to work in any one of the two as he gains experience.

“But it is different now. Even the jobs in the government sector are not secure,” he said.

He said, “I look up to the civil servants as they come from the best selection processes, but the commission managing out sends a clear message to private employees too.”

Another recent graduate student, who aspires to become a civil servant and has been preparing for the civil service examination, said, “She is now planning to go outside. My elders say that a job, be it in the government, corporate or private, is only enough to feed oneself.”

“I am waiting for my visa which I feel is good for me, my family and my country,” she added.

However, an official from the RCSC said, “Managing out among the low level civil servants is a rumors created in the society which is not true.”

According to the commission, agencies may be merged, positions made redundant, and others streamlined.

“Civil servants, regardless of seniority, who find themselves unable to keep pace with these changes and therefore unable to effectively serve the citizens, may be managed out,” states the commission.

For instance, according to the commission, excess staff have been redeployed to suitable vacancies across agencies to ensure optimal utilization and offset the need for recruiting new staff for existing vacancies.

The RCSC will continue to push for profound and lasting change that our country needs now and to be ready for the future, according to the commission.

Early this year in February, the RCSC revealed that one-third of the 62 executives at the Secretary and Director-General levels have failed in the RCSC leadership assessment exercise, while 59 executives at the Director levels were also accessed.

Further in March, 47 executives were managed out as they didn’t meet the leadership assessment. The commission then stated that 44 executives took special retirement offer, while two executives were transferred to lower ranks and one to a specialist position level.

Seven executives were at the Secretary level, 22 at the Director-General level, followed by 18 at the Director level were amongst the 47 managed out executives.

Going forward, RCSC then stated that the executives would be given expanded roles and are given the opportunity to work with the commission to fundamentally transform the civil service.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu