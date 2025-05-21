RCSC Prepared to Manage Civil Service Transitions to GMC

The Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) has embraced the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project as a project of national importance, one destined to redefine Bhutan’s socio-economic landscape for generations to come. Recognizing its monumental significance, the RCSC is actively encouraging civil servants across the nation to seize this rare opportunity and become key players in Bhutan’s bold new chapter. The Commission remains confident that any attrition to GMC from the civil service will be manageable. Should such departures occur, it is prepared to take thoughtful and coordinated steps to address any resulting gaps.

An official from the commission emphasized the commitment, noting that the Commission stands firmly behind this initiative and encourages all talented and motivated Bhutanese professionals—whether currently serving in the civil service or based abroad—to apply for roles within the GMC. Civil servants who are selected will be governed by the existing rules related to employment outside the civil service, ensuring a smooth and transparent transition.

While the commission anticipates a healthy interest among civil servants, officials are confident that any movement will be manageable and will not disrupt the core functions of the civil service. “Nonetheless, we will make concerted efforts to manage the same,” said the official.

Across the country, civil servants are expressing excitement and gratitude for this unprecedented chance to contribute to a transformative national project. Kezang Dorji, a civil servant, shared his enthusiasm: “Hearing about the GMC recruitment drive filled me with pride and hope. This is a golden opportunity that proves hard work and talent can unlock new doors for all of us. I look forward to seeing many others join me in serving our nation through this project.”

Similarly, Sonam Choden expressed heartfelt appreciation: “I am deeply thankful to His Majesty the King for initiating such a visionary project. If chosen, I vow to dedicate myself fully to making GMC a resounding success. This is not just a job—it’s a historic step forward for Bhutan.”

Even those planning careers abroad are reconsidering their paths. Tenzin Norbu revealed his change of heart: “I was ready to pursue opportunities overseas, but the GMC project called to me in a way that felt profoundly important. I believe contributing to this noble endeavor here at home is the right decision, and I am proud to stand and serve Bhutan.”

For many civil servants, GMC represents more than employment—it is a chance to grow professionally and personally while contributing to a grand national vision. The project offers a unique platform to collaborate with international experts, setting a new benchmark for Bhutan’s development standards.

An RCSC official highlighted the broader significance: “The Gelephu Mindfulness City initiative is a strategic milestone, especially as Bhutan’s ‘one country, two systems’ approach gradually converges to realize the ambitious Diamond Strategy. This project offers civil servants a rare opportunity to engage with global experts, enhancing our capabilities and advancing Bhutan’s stature on the world stage.”

Since the announcement of GMC, enthusiasm among Bhutanese professionals has surged. The GMC Authority is actively recruiting across diverse fields including architecture, engineering, urban planning, construction, international relations, media, business development, and finance—each role critical to the city’s success. Notably, major projects like the construction of a new international airport and the development of the city’s first phase are already underway.

The Gelephu Mindfulness City Authority are inviting talented and motivated Bhutanese professionals to apply and be part of this national development effort. The application process will stay open until the end of this month.

At this early stage of the project, the GMC Authority is offering a variety of job positions. These include roles for architects, engineers, urban planners, construction experts, international relations and media officers, as well as business development and finance professionals.

These positions are crucial as GMC plans to attract investments and progress with major projects, such as building a new international airport and developing the city’s first phase.

The recruitment is open to all the Bhutanese citizens, both those living inside the country and those abroad.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu