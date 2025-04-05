RCSC Confirms: Bhutan’s Scholarships Unaffected by US Freezes

As university students and scholars across the globe—particularly in the United States—grapple with uncertainty and hardship caused by widespread scholarship funding cuts, including reductions to prestigious programs such as the Fulbright and Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowships, Bhutanese students have reason to breathe a sigh of relief. While many countries have been directly impacted by the funding freeze, Bhutan remains unaffected. This fortunate position ensures that Bhutanese students currently studying in the United States under these esteemed programs can continue their academic journeys without interruption. The continuity of these scholarships not only safeguards their education but also reaffirms the strength of Bhutan-US educational ties and the recognition of Bhutanese scholars’ potential on the global stage.

The Chief Human Resource Officer (HRO) at the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC), Ngawang Chophel said, “Currently, there are five scholarship recipients—four girls and one boy. The Trump administration’s freeze on scholarships has not impacted Bhutan.”

Additionally, the Chief HRO noted that the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in New Delhi confirmed on March 28 that Bhutan remains unaffected by the frozen funds for international scholarships. He further mentioned that seven scholarship recipients, who have yet to be admitted to US colleges, have not been impacted by the freeze. Meanwhile, the Humphrey Scholarship has not been affected, too.

The Humphrey Fellowship Program was established in 1978 to honor the legacy of the late Senator and Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey, a passionate advocate for civil rights, democracy, and international cooperation. The program was officially announced by President Jimmy Carter during a visit to Venezuela, with the vision of creating an international exchange initiative that would reflect core American values—democracy, public service, and a commitment to supporting the growth and development of nations around the world, particularly in the Global South.

In 1979, the program welcomed its inaugural cohort, bringing 27 accomplished mid-career professionals from 24 countries to 11 host universities across the United States. These fellows represented a diverse range of sectors, including education, public health, law, and governance, and were selected for their leadership potential and dedication to public service. Since then, the Humphrey Fellowship Program has grown into a distinguished and impactful initiative, fostering cross-cultural exchange and empowering leaders committed to driving positive change in their home countries and beyond.

These not only strengthen their knowledge and skills through an academic year of Cornell seminars, workshops, coursework, field trips, and more — they also collaborate on projects with faculty and students, and engage in 6-week professional affiliations with public and private organizations around the US.

The Fulbright Program, the United States government’s premier international educational exchange initiative, has stood as a cornerstone of academic diplomacy and cross-cultural understanding for over seventy years. Established in 1946, the program has fostered mutual respect and cooperation between the United States and over 160 countries, empowering generations of students, scholars, and professionals to engage in meaningful academic, research, and cultural exchanges.

Bhutan’s participation in the Fulbright Program marked a major milestone on March 7, 2017, with the announcement of a significant expansion of the initiative. In a joint declaration by the U.S. government and the Royal Government of Bhutan, the program—which had previously offered graduate-level scholarships to Bhutanese students on a biennial basis—transitioned to an annual award cycle. This expansion effectively doubled the number of opportunities available to Bhutanese scholars, reflecting the deepening educational partnership between the two nations and reaffirming the shared commitment to investing in human capital and international collaboration. The move also signaled a growing recognition of Bhutan’s academic potential on the global stage and a mutual desire to strengthen ties through education.

The Fulbright Foreign Student Program, one of the most prestigious and fully funded international scholarship programs in the world, offers approximately 4,000 awards each year to outstanding students from over 160 countries. Administered by the U.S. Department of State, the program enables recipients to pursue graduate-level studies in a wide range of academic disciplines at leading universities across the United States. Beyond tuition fees, the Fulbright Program also covers round-trip airfare, living stipends, health insurance, and other essential expenses, ensuring that students can fully focus on their academic and professional growth without financial burden. The program is designed not only to promote academic excellence but also to foster cross-cultural exchange and understanding between the United States and participating countries.

Bhutan has significantly benefited from the Fulbright Program, not only through the participation of Bhutanese graduate students, but also through the Fulbright Specialist Program—an important component launched in 2001 under the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA). This initiative brings highly accomplished U.S. academics and professionals to countries around the world, including Bhutan, for short-term collaborative projects. These specialists have contributed their expertise to Bhutanese institutions in fields such as education, public health, environmental studies, governance, and development. Their work has included conducting training sessions, developing curricula, facilitating workshops, and building long-term institutional linkages.

In Bhutan, the Fulbright Specialist Program has played a key role in strengthening local capacity, introducing global best practices, and enhancing institutional development. It has also opened doors for sustained academic partnerships and the exchange of knowledge between Bhutanese institutions and U.S. universities. The potential loss or scaling back of such a program—amidst broader international funding cuts—would represent a significant setback for Bhutan’s academic and professional sectors. It would limit access to global expertise, reduce international collaboration opportunities, and slow the momentum of progress in several key development areas. As such, the continued inclusion of Bhutan in these Fulbright initiatives is not only valuable but essential for nurturing the country’s intellectual and institutional growth in an increasingly interconnected world.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu