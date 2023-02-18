RBP clarifies physical test for officer cadets
RBP clarifies physical test for officer cadets
RBP clarifies physical test for officer cadets
Unemployment rate hits 5.9% in 2022
RBP clarifies physical test for officer cadets
No Longer Coveted – The Once Valued Rotating Chairs
Access to finance still challenge for young entrepreneurs
Trending Now
RBP clarifies physical test for officer cadets

RBP clarifies physical test for officer cadets

The Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) announced the availability of 15 vacancies including ten males and five females for Officer Cadets for the year 2023 intake on 24 January. A total of 41 applicants including 11 female candidates were shortlisted for the next level test, the so-called physical test of Officer Cadet selection 2023.

It was announced on 16 February that the shortlisted candidates must report on 17 February at 5:10 am.

Male applicants were asked to report at Opposite Village Restaurant, Babesa while female applicants were asked to report at Chorten Dangrim, Changjiji (opposite Lungtenphu RBA helipad).

However, some disqualified candidates who reported late for the test, are unhappy with the selection and some even posted on social media questioning – why there is no consideration for late reporting as the candidate got late information.

One of the candidates, an artist, Tandin Wangmo who had a dream to be a police officer since a few years back, posted on her Facebook page on February 16, questioning on unspecific communication. Unfavoured by the situation to fulfill her dream for the military post, she missed updating with the shortlisted announcement despite keeping herself alert.

She graduated from Jain University, Bangalore, India with a bachelor’s degree in forensic science last year.

Speaking to Business Bhutan, Tandin Wangmo said, “I missed seeing the shortlisted candidates uploaded on 10th February. I was very careful when checking and I seriously don’t understand how I missed it,” adding that at least RBP officials should mail informing shortlisted candidates.

“They got the time and resources to inform me that I got disqualified but do not have the resources to inform me that I got shortlisted,” she posted.

She got a call from RBP, in the morning of February 16 at around 9:30 informing her that she was disqualified for the next step selection. “It was heart-breaking news,” she said.

Tandin Wangmo was at Paro and immediately she headed to Thimphu to look for any possibility to convince RBP to sit for the physical test.

After investing for three years in studying forensic science with the hope to get into RBP, she posted, “my dream got crushed.”

She questions why police officials didn’t call the shortlisted candidates to report on this particular time and date right after the result was uploaded on the website.

She further questions RBP – what if the candidate lives in a remote place where the network connectivity is very weak?

“How is he or she supposed to check the website when the network isn’t good?” Tandin questions, recommending that there is a need to give enough time for candidates to travel to the selected venue.

However, the police official said that the selection process was as per the rules and regulations. The official said all the announcements were made on the RBP website and the office cannot pay attention to every candidate individually. “There is nothing unfair involved in the Officer Cadet selection,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Tandin Wangmo admits it was her negligence to miss the announcement. She said, “My post on Facebook was not to challenge the government or any institution. But it was to inform my supporters and youth about the situation,” she said.

Tandin Wangmo’s post went viral on social media with many different comments.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

Post Views: 375
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next
RBP clarifies physical test for officer cadets

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
RBP clarifies physical test for officer cadets
RBP clarifies physical test for officer cadets