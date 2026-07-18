Q&A with Thrompon elect of Phuentsholing Deepen Ghalley

Q. Tell us what could have led to your election victory?

A. First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all registered voters, residents of Phuentsholing including non-voters and my supporters for their unwavering support, trust, and confidence in me and in my ability to serve as your Thrompon. Secondly, I would like to reaffirm that my pledges are clear, practical, and actionable. They are thoughtfully aligned with the ongoing projects and priorities of our Thromde, ensuring continuity while also strengthening our efforts to deliver meaningful and lasting improvements for our community.

Q. What were the challenges during the election and how have you handled the situations?

A. One of the challenges we faced during the campaign was the low turnout of registered voters at the common forum. While I understand that many were unable to attend due to their busy daily schedules, I made every effort to reach as many voters as possible through phone calls and social media platforms. Although door-to-door campaigning was not permitted this time, we were able to engage with voters by organizing small group meetings with prior approval from the Election Returning Officer. Through these meetings, we ensured that our message reached the people and that we remained connected with the community.

Q. Tell us about a new policy or initiative you will bring in Thromde/your community

A. Going forward, I will focus on addressing the critical issues faced by our border town, with special attention to the development of extended areas. Ensuring water security will be one of my top priorities, particularly in light of the acute water shortages we continue to face. I will also work closely with our Thromde team to expedite and resolve pending Local Area Plans (LAPs). At the same time, I am committed to fostering inclusive decision-making by regularly convening meetings with the public, ensuring that the voices of our community are heard and reflected in every step we take.

Q. What would be your top priority in your tenure as mayor?

A. While resolving pending Local Area Plans (LAPs) and ensuring equitable growth across all constituencies, I will prioritize the delivery of clean and reliable water through the construction of dedicated reservoir tanks. I will work to streamline Thromde digital service delivery so that residents no longer need to visit multiple offices for basic services. At the same time, I will strengthen our preparedness and response to unforeseen calamities, ensuring timely and effective action. Immediate attention will be given to inspecting and maintaining core municipal drainage systems to clear blockages and prevent wastewater overflow onto public roads. I will also prioritize the identification and repair of high-risk pedestrian zones to enhance public safety. Furthermore, I am committed to addressing the challenges related to drug abuse by supporting prevention, awareness, and rehabilitation efforts within our community.

Q.What experience do you have with managing a city’s budget?

A. In terms of experience, I have worked in the private sector for nearly 10 years at the executive level, where I developed strong skills in managing operations effectively and efficiently. This professional background has equipped me with practical knowledge in planning, decision-making, and delivering results in a structured environment. I firmly believe that managing the city’s budget is one of the most critical responsibilities of a Thrompon. Effective budgeting requires a deep understanding of local revenue generation, careful cost optimization, and the ability to maximize available resources. With my experience, I will work closely with the executive team of the Phuentsholing Thromde to ensure that public funds are managed responsibly, transparently, and in a way that delivers maximum benefit to our community.

Q. How familiar are you with urban planning and zoning regulations?

A. I will prioritize effective land pooling by ensuring fair and transparent land contributions from landowners to support essential public infrastructure. I am committed to resolving boundary discrepancies through clear coordination and proper verification, while upholding environmental protection as a key consideration in all development activities.

In addition, I recognize the importance of the Phuentsholing Structural Plan as a guiding framework for sustainable urban development. A strong understanding and proper implementation of this plan will be essential to ensure balanced growth, efficient land use, and a well-planned future for our town.

Q. How would you work to promote economic growth and attract new businesses to your city?

A. Phuentsholing, as Bhutan’s primary commercial gateway, plays a vital role in the nation’s economy. While digital systems are already in place, so upgrading transit facilities by integrating smarter digital solutions to further reduce border delays and improve efficiency is important. It is also important to promote the development of dedicated logistics zones to strengthen trade and streamline movement. To support the business community, I will advocate for a single-window business clearance system that simplifies processes such as business licensing, trade permit issuance, and renewalsaiming to complete these within 48 hours. To attract new businesses and stimulate economic growth within the Thromde, I would like to promote the development of vibrant public spaces and mixed-use commercial zoning. This includes extending operating hours for businesses, restaurants, and entertainment venues, upgrading street lighting, and creating shaded, walkable corridors to increase foot traffic and boost consumer spending in key commercial areas. Additionally, I will emphasize targeted awareness and promotional activities during festive seasons in Phuentsholing to attract more visitors and enhance tourism opportunities.

Q. How do you motivate and empower your team members to perform their best work?

A. As a Thrompon, I will clearly communicate a strong vision for Phuentsholing, focusing on key priorities such as improving water security, strengthening urban planning, and enhancing public services. When the team understands the purpose behind their work, they become more committed and motivated. I will foster a culture of trust where every team member feels respected, valued, and heard. Regular meetings will be held to encourage open communication, listen to ideas, and welcome constructive feedback. I believe that empowering my team also means recognizing and acknowledging good performance, which inspires others. I will ensure that our team works together effectively to deliver the best outcomes for our community.

Q. What strategies would you employ to ensure constant communication and engagement with your constituents?

A. Public meetings areimportant for communication, transparency, and inclusive decisionmaking where the resident’s voices are heard directly, ensuring real community needs. All constituencies are equally represented, promoting balanced and fair development.

Q. What steps would you take to ensure that all voices in your Thromde are heard and represented?

A. Regular public meeting ensuring it is conducted in both National and local dialects for better participation, feedback, share decisions, ongoing projects plans & activities, and limitations openly with the public.

Q. How have your previous experiences prepared you to handle the Thromde issues?

A. It is now my time to serve as Thrompon, and I am committed to continuously strengthening my practical skills, leadership abilities, and community understanding to effectively address the challenges of our Thromde.

Q. Other comments.

A. I look forward to working together with our Thromde team over the next five years as one family, united by a shared purpose to serve and bring meaningful progress for the betterment of Phuentsholing Thromde.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu