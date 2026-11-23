There are few responsibilities more fundamental to a nation than protecting its children. A country may pride itself on its laws, institutions, values and achievements, but its true strength is ultimately measured by how safely its children can grow, how securely they can live and how fiercely their rights and dignity are protected.

The adoption of the motion on strengthening child protection and justice for children by the National Assembly is, therefore, a welcome and significant development. More than a parliamentary resolution, it is an acknowledgement that something is seriously wrong, that existing efforts are not enough and that the country can no longer afford to treat child protection as an issue that can be addressed at leisure.

It is also a recognition of Parliament’s responsibility to confront uncomfortable realities and demand action. When children are abused, exploited, neglected or denied justice, the failure is not theirs. It is a failure of the adults, institutions and systems entrusted with their protection. And when such incidents occur repeatedly, we must have the courage to question whether our safeguards are working.

Bhutan is a small society. We take pride in our close-knit communities, our values, our traditions and the sense of security that comes with knowing one another. We often regard these as our greatest strengths. But we must confront the uncomfortable truth that the very society we consider safe is not immune to cruelty, abuse and violence against children. We cannot continue to take comfort in the strength of our laws while children remain vulnerable. Nor can we measure our commitment by the number of policies, strategies, committees and awareness programmes we introduce. What matters is whether a child in danger is identified in time, whether a complaint is taken seriously, whether victims are protected from further trauma, whether perpetrators are held accountable and whether justice is delivered without unnecessary delays.

The adoption of the motion must now mark the beginning of a more determined national response. The Government must take ownership of its implementation and translate the concerns raised in Parliament into concrete, measurable action. This calls for stronger preventive mechanisms, adequately resourced child protection services, trained professionals, effective reporting systems, closer coordination among agencies and a justice system that is sensitive to the particular needs and vulnerabilities of children.

Schools, families, local governments, communities, law enforcement agencies and the judiciary must all be part of this effort. Child protection cannot be left to one ministry or institution. It requires a coordinated national commitment, backed by resources, accountability and the political will to act.

Most importantly, children who suffer abuse must not be made to suffer again through insensitive questioning, institutional indifference, public exposure or prolonged legal processes. Their dignity, privacy and recovery must be central to every intervention.

But we must also look beyond responding to cases after harm has occurred. Prevention must become our strongest line of defence. Parents must be more vigilant, communities more attentive and institutions more responsible. Every warning sign must be taken seriously. Every child must know that there is someone to turn to and that speaking up will not leave them abandoned.

A parliamentary motion is an important beginning. But adopting a motion and delivering change are two very different things. The measure of its success will not be found in parliamentary records but in whether fewer children are harmed, whether those at risk are protected and whether every child can grow up without fear.

We owe our children more than promises. We owe them a safe childhood, a society that listens and institutions that protect them. Their safety is not negotiable, their rights are not optional and their future cannot be left to chance.

A nation that fails to protect its children fails its most fundamental responsibility. Bhutan must not fail them.