Project Dantak and STCBL Sign MoU for Fuel Supply

On December 30, 2024, Project Dantak of India’s Border Roads Organization (BRO) and the State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited (STCBL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure the uninterrupted supply of petrol and diesel for Project Dantak’s fleet of vehicles, engineering equipment, and plants operating across Bhutan.

The agreement guarantees consistent fuel availability for all Project Dantak sub-units, facilitating the seamless execution of infrastructure projects nationwide. In 2023, the MoU’s value exceeded Nu 97 million, highlighting the scale and importance of this collaboration.

Brigadier Rohit Gupta, Chief Engineer of Project Dantak, emphasized the partnership’s significance: “This MoU with STCBL reaffirms our commitment to our motto, ‘Connecting People – Connecting Countries.’ By collaborating and sourcing materials and services locally, we not only ensure operational efficiency but also support Bhutanese enterprises and foster economic growth within the country.”

STCBL also reaffirmed its dedication to Bhutan’s development objectives. Acting CEO Mr. Chencho stated, “This partnership aligns with our mission to contribute to national development by supporting and facilitating critical infrastructure projects.”

The collaboration between Project Dantak and STCBL has been sustained for over four years, with this year’s agreement expected to be equally significant. This enduring partnership underscores both organizations’ shared commitment to advancing Bhutan’s infrastructure and economic development.

Since its establishment in 1961, Project Dantak has been pivotal in transforming Bhutan’s road network, connecting remote regions, facilitating trade, and enhancing accessibility for communities.

The renewed MoU not only reinforces the long-standing ties between India and Bhutan but also symbolizes their mutual trust and shared vision for progress. This collaboration exemplifies the broader bilateral relationship, promising a brighter and more connected future for Bhutan.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu

