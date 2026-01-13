Project Dantak and STBL Seal MoU

In a move that quietly but decisively powers, Project Dantak of India’s Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited (STBL) have signed a fresh Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure uninterrupted supplies of petrol and diesel for the year ahead—fuel that will keep Bhutan’s roads, bridges, and strategic infrastructure projects moving.

The agreement reinforces a trusted partnership that has underpinned Bhutan’s infrastructure expansion for more than five years, ensuring that Project Dantak’s extensive fleet of vehicles and heavy engineering equipment continues operating without disruption. From earthmovers carving roads through rugged terrain to transport vehicles supplying remote worksites, the fuel supplied under this MoU will directly sustain critical construction activity across the country.

At a time when connectivity is central to economic growth and national resilience, the MoU assumes strategic importance. Project Dantak’s works are vital for linking remote communities, improving transportation networks, strengthening trade corridors, and opening up economic opportunities in hard-to-reach regions. Reliable fuel supply, officials say, is essential to maintaining construction momentum in Bhutan’s challenging geography.

The agreement builds on a strong track record of cooperation. Last year alone, the value of fuel supplied under the arrangement exceeded Nu 64 million, reflecting the sheer scale of Project Dantak’s operations in Bhutan. The current year’s agreement is expected to be of similar value, underscoring both the operational intensity of ongoing works and the sustained commitment of both organizations to supporting Bhutan’s development priorities.

Established in 1961, Project Dantak has been a cornerstone of Bhutan’s infrastructure story for over six decades. Its contribution has reshaped the country’s road network, turning once-isolated regions into accessible corridors of commerce and connectivity. From highways and bridges to strategic roads, the project’s footprint runs deep across Bhutan, forming the backbone of national mobility and integration.

In recent years, Project Dantak has also expanded its engagement with Bhutanese institutions, contractors, and vendors, injecting new energy into the local economy. By sourcing materials and services locally, the project has created employment opportunities, strengthened domestic enterprises, and aligned itself more closely with Bhutan’s goals of self-reliance and sustainable development.

Brigadier Rohit Gupta, Chief Engineer of Project Dantak, said the new MoU reflects both operational necessity and a deeper commitment to partnership. “This agreement with STBL reaffirms our commitment to our motto, ‘Connecting People – Connecting Countries,’” he said. “By sourcing materials and services locally, we enhance our efficiency while simultaneously supporting Bhutanese businesses and contributing to the country’s economic growth.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Leki Dendup, CEO of STBL, highlighted the national importance of the collaboration. “Our partnership with Project Dantak reflects STBL’s mandate to support infrastructure projects that are critical to Bhutan’s progress,” he said. “We are pleased to continue this association, which plays a vital role in building the foundations of Bhutan’s future.”

Beyond its operational significance, the MoU stands as a symbol of the enduring friendship and strategic cooperation between Bhutan and India. Project Dantak has long been a visible and trusted expression of bilateral collaboration, grounded in mutual respect, shared development goals, and long-term partnership.

As Bhutan continues to invest in roads, bridges, and strategic infrastructure to drive economic growth and social inclusion, the renewed fuel supply agreement ensures that one of the country’s most important development engines remains fully powered. In the rugged mountains where progress often depends on persistence and precision, this MoU may not grab headlines—but it fuels the work that keeps Bhutan moving forward.

Sherab Dorji

From Thimphu