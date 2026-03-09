Preparedness is Not Optional
Recent events have offered a stark reminder of just how interconnected our world has become—and how quickly uncertainty can spark panic. When the first missiles from Israel struck Iran, social media lit up with reports of impending shortages, and people across Bhutan rushed to the fuel depots to secure fuel and Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG). Relief came only when the government issued a statement confirming that sufficient reserves were available.

This is not a new phenomenon. During the COVID-19 pandemic, similar scenes unfolded as people stocked up on essentials before lockdowns were announced. While it may seem irrational, this behavior is rooted in basic human instincts. No one wants their car immobilized due to fuel shortages, and no one wants to miss a meal because essential ingredients are unavailable. Such responses are natural. But they also expose vulnerabilities, particularly for a country like Bhutan, which relies almost entirely on imports for fuel, food, and other essentials.

The pattern is clear: crises, whether geopolitical or health-related, can trigger immediate and sometimes disproportionate responses from the public. What these events highlight is the critical importance of preparedness, both at the governmental and individual levels. Bhutan’s dependence on external sources makes it especially vulnerable to disruptions in supply chains. Unlike larger economies with diversified domestic production, Bhutan must plan for every eventuality, ensuring that sufficient reserves and contingency mechanisms are in place.

Preparedness is not merely about stockpiling resources; it is about systems, foresight, and communication. The government’s reassurance regarding fuel and LPG reserves demonstrates the power of clear and timely communication. A transparent flow of information can prevent panic, stabilize markets, and maintain public trust. At the same time, strategic reserves and diversified supply chains are essential safeguards against external shocks, whether caused by war, pandemics, natural disasters, or sudden price fluctuations in international markets.

The lesson for Bhutan is twofold. First, resilience must be built into our national planning. This means maintaining adequate reserves of fuel, LPG, food, and medical supplies, and ensuring that these reserves are accessible when needed. It also means continuously assessing vulnerabilities in supply chains and establishing alternative sources or emergency protocols to address disruptions. For a small, landlocked country, foresight is not optional—it is survival.

Second, individuals must also embrace preparedness as a civic responsibility. While panic buying is a natural instinct, cultivating a culture of readiness—such as maintaining modest household reserves, being informed about supply channels, and understanding contingency plans—can mitigate the impact of sudden crises. Preparedness becomes not just a government function but a shared responsibility between the state and its citizens.

These twin lessons—the need for systemic resilience and informed individual readiness—should guide Bhutan’s policy priorities. Investment in storage infrastructure, transport networks, and digital monitoring of supply chains is as crucial as fiscal discipline or economic growth. Equally important is public awareness. When citizens understand the measures in place, they are less likely to succumb to fear-driven behavior, and more likely to contribute positively to national stability.

In an era where news travels instantly, and social media amplifies uncertainty, Bhutan cannot afford to be reactive. The missiles in the Middle East and the memories of COVID-19 are warnings, not anomalies. They underscore the fact that preparedness is not a luxury—it is a strategic necessity. For a country so reliant on imports, even minor disruptions can ripple across society, affecting transportation, energy, food security, and public confidence. Preparation must be continuous, comprehensive, and ingrained in both public policy and everyday life. It is essential for national security, economic stability, and social well-being.

