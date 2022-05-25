Preparation in full swing for Bhutan Grand Prix

The first open international style compound archery event will be held next month

Around 30 archers have presently registered for the Bhutan Grand Prix, the first open international style compound archery tournament that will be held at the Changlimithang stadium in Thimphu from June 12 to 15.

The tournament was earlier scheduled to take place from May 12 to 15, but it has been postponed to June due to the postponement of the 19th Asian Games scheduled in China.

Despite the changes in dates, the planning officer of Bhutan Archery Federation (BAF), Pema Zangmo said preparations for the Bhutan Grand Prix are in full swing.

The Bhutan Grand Prix is organized by the BAF in collaboration with the Bhutan Olympic Committee (BOC) and Woezer Events.

“With the tournament being postponed, we are still preparing for it. But with more time in our hands now, we can definitely focus more on those areas that we might have missed earlier,” said Pema Zangmo.

“We can take advantage of the postponed dates where selected archers have more time to train and represent the country in the Asian Games and we are hoping that they are able to bring home medals,” she added.

According to the BAF, it is hoping to see more participants with the tournament dates having been postponed.

During the Bhutan Grand Prix, the top eight archers will be considered for the 2022 Asian Games selection pool and they will be paid during the whole training. After the training, the best four will have the chance to represent Bhutan at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25.

According to Pema Zangmo, the Bhutan Grand Prix will also act as a selection and talent identification platform for the next Asian Games tournament. There is no selection process when it comes to participating in this tournament. Anyone having their own equipment and accessories can participate in this tournament.

Although the BAF prefers someone with experience to participate, with the free coaching classes for the interested participants, they hope to make them better.

Anyone who is above 15 years of age and having their own equipment and accessories can participate in the tournament.

“We can definitely say that there is always room for further training or coaching if you are a beginner,” Pema Zangmo said, adding that the BAF has been giving free coaching classes from the day they made the announcement for the registration for the Bhutan Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, the tournament at the Changlimithang stadium will be streamed live on BBS and even spectators can come and watch the tournament.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu