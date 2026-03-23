Pre-Order Rush as Tashi Electronics Launches Galaxy S26 Series

Tashi Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) has officially launched the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, continuing its tradition of introducing flagship devices to the Bhutanese market in the first quarter of each year.

The launch, held on March 18, marks another milestone in TEPL’s ongoing efforts to bring cutting-edge technology and premium smartphones to consumers across the country. Over the years, the company has established itself as a leading distributor of Samsung technology brands in Bhutan, consistently ensuring that local customers have timely access to the latest innovations.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S26 Series were open from March 8 to March 17, drawing strong interest from tech enthusiasts and early adopters. Customers who placed advance orders were offered exclusive discounts, including Nu 3,000 off the S26 and S26+ (12GB + 256GB variants), Nu 5,000 off the S26 Ultra (12GB + 256GB), and Nu 8,000 off the higher-end S26 Ultra (12GB + 512GB). These incentives provided an attractive opportunity for buyers to secure the latest devices at reduced prices ahead of the official release.

The Galaxy S26 Series introduces a range of advanced features designed to enhance user experience, combining sleek aesthetics with powerful performance. All models in the series feature a refined design with a durable aluminum frame, offering both style and resilience. The Ultra variant further distinguishes itself with a built-in S Pen, catering to users seeking enhanced productivity and creative functionality on the go.

The devices also boast immersive displays, delivering vibrant visuals and high clarity suited for gaming, streaming, and everyday use. With improved performance capabilities, the series is expected to appeal to a wide spectrum of users, from professionals to content creators.

A key highlight of the new lineup is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features. Among these is the Privacy Display, which reduces screen visibility from side angles, enhancing user privacy in public settings. Another notable innovation is Nightography Video, enabling users to capture clearer and brighter videos even in low-light or nighttime conditions. The addition of a horizontal lock camera further improves video stability, ensuring smoother recording experiences.

The Galaxy S26 Series also introduces AI-driven tools aimed at simplifying photography and boosting creativity. Features such as Photo Assist and Creative Studio allow users to edit images seamlessly through intuitive commands. Meanwhile, tools like “Now Nudge” and “Circle to Search” provide smart, real-time assistance, helping users access information quickly and efficiently.

With its blend of advanced technology, innovative AI capabilities, and premium design, the Galaxy S26 Series represents a significant step forward in smartphone evolution. The launch reinforces TEPL’s role in bringing global technological advancements to Bhutan and meeting the growing demand for high-performance mobile devices.As the devices become available in stores following the pre-order phase, consumers across the country are expected to benefit from enhanced digital experiences, further reflecting Bhutan’s steady transition into a more connected and technology-driven future.

Sherab Dorji

From Thimphu