Power shift in Dhaka will not affect Bhutan-Bangladesh Relations: Bangladesh Embassy
BIMSTEC leaders prioritize PTA as precursor to FTA
Economy to grow at 8.3 percent in 2025
Health phenomenon 'burden of diseases' on the rise
In a major political development in Bangladesh earlier this week, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from office and fled the country. This followed weeks of anti-government demonstrations, which were intensified by student protests that escalated into violence, resulting in dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries. Despite the change in power in Dhaka, officials from the Bangladeshi Embassy in Thimphu have assured that there will be no change in the friendly and mutual relations between the two countries.

Emphasizing that the crisis should not affect the relationship between Bangladesh and Bhutan, an official from the Embassy stated, “An interim government has been formed in Bangladesh. The relations between Bangladesh and Bhutan will continue smoothly, and even those doing business with Bangladesh need not worry.”

On August 8th, 2024, Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government, three days after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee to neighboring India. While it remains unclear who will lead Bangladesh in the long term, Yunus, 84, took the oath during a ceremony at the presidential palace in Dhaka, attended by political leaders, civil society figures, military generals, and diplomats.

International and regional media reported Yunus saying, “I will uphold, support, and protect the constitution,” adding that he will perform his duties “sincerely.” Yunus’s main objectives are to restore peace in Bangladesh and prepare for new elections after weeks of violence sparked by student activists opposing what was seen as Prime Minister Hasina’s increasingly autocratic 15-year rule.

Dr. Yunus, known as the “banker to the poor,” is the pioneer of the microcredit movement. He founded the Grameen Bank, which won the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for its role in lifting millions out of poverty by offering small loans to the rural poor, who are often overlooked by traditional banks.

Relations between Bhutan and Bangladesh date back to the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent country in 1971. On 6th December 1971, Bhutan became the first country to recognize the independence of Bangladesh. As a gesture of profound gratitude and to honor Bhutan’s contribution to the Liberation War, His Majesty Jigme Dorji Wangchuck, the Third King of Bhutan, was posthumously awarded the Bangladesh Liberation War Honour in 2012.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on 12 May 1973. Besides being close neighbors, Bhutan and Bangladesh enjoy mutually beneficial collaboration and engagement in trade, cultural cooperation, people-to-people contacts, human resource development, agriculture, healthcare, standards, and civil aviation. Trade is the most visible aspect of relations between the two countries, and Bangladesh is today the second biggest export destination for Bhutan and the eighth largest source market for imports. Apart from these bilateral engagements, Bhutan and Bangladesh also work together in regional and international forums.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu

Post Views: 146
Latest News

