Power generation dips by 3.80%in the first three months of 2024

Domestic sales increased by over Nu 135M while export sales decreased by Nu 86.99M

Hydropower generation saw a dip of 3.80% between January and March this year compared to the same period in 2023. The overall generation was recorded at 879.21 million units in the month of January, February and March this year as compared to 913.95 million units of electricity in the same period of last year.

The decrease in the power generation is attributed to the Basochhu Hydropower Plant (BHP) producing null units of electricity for the first three months this year while the same hydropower plant produced 39.03 million units of power in the same months last year.

The country generated revenue worth Nu 218 million (M) from the export sales of power for the first three months of 2023 while in the same period this year, the country generated around Nu 127M, a decrease of revenue generation by about Nu 91M from the export of power.

Similarly, the country generated revenue worth Nu 1.6 billion (B) from the domestic sales of power for the first three months of 2023 while in the same period of this year, the country generated around Nu 1.7B, an increase of revenue generation by about Nu 0.1B from the domestic sales of power.

In the month of January this year, a total of 294.64 million units of power were generated while in the same period last year, 333.06 million units of power were generated.

Similarly in the month of February a total of 252.41 million units of power was generated, while last year in the same month, the power generation was 265.88 million units.

In March this year, a total of 332.15 million units of power were generated while in the same period of last year, the power generation was 315.01 million units.

For instance, during the month of March this year, the country generated highest revenue of Nu 704.4M, while in the month of January and February this year the country generated Nu 593.24M and Nu 530.95M respectively.

Similarly, in the year 2023 Nu 675.19M was generated in the month of January while Nu 654.62M and Nu 543.7M was generated in the month of February and March respectively.

The five hydropower plants that generated revenue and power for the first three months include Chhukha Hydropower Plant (CHP), Dagachhu Hydropower Corporation (DHPC), Kurichhu Hydropower Plant (KHP), Tala Hydropower Plant (THP), and Mangdechhu Hydropower Plant (MHP).

Meanwhile, Bhutan once had the ambitious plan to generate 10,000MW of electricity by 2020, which did not see the day. The new focus is to generate around 7,600MW from 10 projects.

According to the 2023-24 budget report, the 10 projects in pipeline are the 600MW Kholongchhu hydroelectric project, which has come to a halt; the 2640MW Kuri-Gongri hydroelectric project; the 1125MW Dorjilung hydropower project; the 404MW Nyera Amari hydro-power project; the 180MW Bunakha reservoir hydroelectric project; the 2500MW integrated Gongri reservoir/Jerichhu pumped storage project; and five small hydropower projects that will generate 181MW.

