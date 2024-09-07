PM speaks about GMC in Thailand

Staff Reporter,

On September 5, 2024, Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay visited Thailand and delivered a keynote address on “Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). According to the Bhutanese Embassy in Thailand, the Royal Bhutanese Embassy, Bangkok in association with the Family Business Exponential (FBX) and the Chao Phraya Abhai Raja Foundation organized a Special Gala Dinner Event on Thursday, 5th September 2024 in Bangkok, where Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan delivered a keynote address on the “Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC)”.

The event was attended by around 250 guests. From the Thai side, the FBX members, who are all prominent Thai family business owners, attended the event alongside other important Thai dignitaries. From Bhutan’s side, the members of the Economic Development Board, the GMC Core Working Group and prominent business people were in attendance.

The event provided an excellent opportunity for the Thai business owners and potential investors to learn more about His Majesty The King’s royal vision on the GMC and the wide range of areas available for investments. Further, it also offered a platform for the business people from both Bhutan and Thailand to closely network, establish contacts and to discuss about possible business collaboration and joint ventures.

