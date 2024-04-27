PM assures support for BLA wishing to return and work in Bhutan

This comes in the wake of Bhutanese Living Abroad holding apprehensions whether they will be taken back into the system

The Prime Minister (PM) Dasho Tshering Tobgay has affirmed that Bhutanese Living Abroad (BLA) can return and work in Bhutan, shedding lights on the qualms whether Bhutanese citizens living and studying abroad would be accommodated in the positions they were assuming before leaving the country.

“If those civil servants who resigned and left the country are contemplating on returning back home, it is good news for the country. I hope they would come back so that we can work together for the progress of the nation,” the PM said.

The PM said that the government will assess whether the slots are still vacant or not. Based on this assessment, the government will then discuss with relevant authorities, particularly with the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC), and do the needful.

“Not just civil servants, but people from all professional background are welcome,” the PM reiterated.

For this, the government is contemplating the establishment of a ‘Special Office’ under the Foreign Ministry to provide comprehensive support and information about available opportunities upon their return.

“We want to make the process as seamless as possible for our citizens who have been working abroad and wish to come back,” the PM stated.

The proposed office aims to serve as a one-stop resource center for returning overseas workers, offering a range of services to assist them in navigating the job market and exploring opportunities in various sectors within Bhutan. From job listings and skill development programs to information on entrepreneurship and investment opportunities, the office seeks to provide comprehensive support tailored to the needs and aspirations of returning Bhutanese.

“At this office, individuals will have access to up-to-date information about job vacancies, training programs, and other resources to help them reintegrate into the workforce or pursue entrepreneurial ventures,” the PM elaborated.

Moreover, the office will serve as a hub for networking and collaboration, facilitating connections between returning Bhutanese and potential employers, business partners, and mentors. By fostering a supportive ecosystem, the government aims to harness the skills and experiences of returning expatriates to contribute to the socio-economic development of Bhutan.

The Cabinet discussions on this matter emphasized the importance of proactive outreach and engagement to ensure that returning Bhutanese are aware of the resources and support available to them through the proposed office. Efforts will be made to establish partnerships with relevant stakeholders, including employers, educational institutions, and community organizations, to maximize the impact of the initiative.

While the details of the office’s structure and operations are still being finalized, the government remains committed to expediting the establishment process to address the needs of returning Bhutanese in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, the BLA communities around the world are elated to hear the news that the government will help them reintegrate upon their return to the country.

“It is my fervent wish to come back to Bhutan after my studies and share my expertise with fellow countrymen. The news that the government remains positive on aiding us reintegrate is a positive sign of things to come,” said Tandin Wangchuk from Brisbane, who resigned from the civil service and left for studies in 2023.

For Pema Tshomo, a BLA in Perth, the news seemed overwhelming since she was already feeling the pinch and other difficulties having left her home country for greener pastures. “Of course I came to Australia for economic benefits. But these things are not as sugary like it sounds, and comes at a cost which can only be appreciated when I am in my beloved country,” she said.

By Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu