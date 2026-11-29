Pig farmers in Bhutan have welcomed the Bhutan Livestock Development Corporation Limited’s (BLDCL) decision to provide a subsidy top-up of Nu 127.50 per kilogram of pork sold, which would bring the total rate to Nu 390 per kilogram. However, farmers have urged the corporation to reconsider its documentation requirements to ensure small-scale producers and those in remote communities are not excluded from the scheme.

While farmers appreciate the additional financial support amid concerns over low returns from pork sales, they say the current eligibility conditions could create difficulties for those who sell meat directly to households, village customers and nearby hotels rather than through formal meat shops.

Under the announced arrangements, farmers must obtain a verification letter from the Gewog Extension Officer confirming the actual quantity of pork sold from the farm to the market, excluding heads and trotters.

Farmers who sell pork to middlemen or aggregators are not eligible to claim the subsidy because the selling cycle is considered incomplete. Those seeking the subsidy must also submit a receipt from the meat shop, along with the required documents, to the Head of the Aggregation Division of BLDCL.

Farmers say these requirements may be manageable for producers who supply established meat shops but could become a barrier for those who slaughter a medium-sized pig and sell the meat in portions to households within their villages.

One farmer, while expressing support for the subsidy, said the assistance would provide meaningful relief to producers struggling to secure better returns. However, the farmer questioned how those selling meat locally could produce receipts for every transaction.

“Not all farmers will be able to sell to meat shops and provide a bill. Many will sell locally within the village or to nearby hotels, especially if they slaughter a medium-sized pig and sell it in parts to households,” the farmer said.

In such cases, collecting individual receipts from every household could be impractical, potentially preventing farmers from claiming the subsidy despite having sold their produce directly to consumers.

The farmer has requested BLDCL to clarify whether sales within villages and to local hotels would qualify for the support and whether alternative evidence, such as a sales record verified by the Tshogpa or Mangmi, could be accepted.

The farmer said allowing locally verified sales would help ensure that smallholders receive the same opportunity to benefit as producers with access to formal markets.

The concern comes as livestock farmers look for ways to improve the viability of domestic pork production. For small-scale producers, the price received for each kilogram of meat can significantly affect their ability to recover the costs of feed, labour, animal care and other farm expenses.

The Nu 127.50 top-up is therefore being viewed by farmers as an important measure to improve returns. However, they say the effectiveness of the support will depend not only on the amount provided but also on whether the application process reflects the realities of rural livestock farming.

Farmers have also called for closer coordination among livestock officials, local leaders and communities to make the scheme accessible to registered producers across the country.

They say Gewog livestock officers, Tshogpas, Mangmis and other local representatives could play a role in verifying the quantity of pork sold and maintaining records of transactions where formal receipts are unavailable.

Such an approach, they argue, could provide a practical way to verify local sales while maintaining accountability and preventing misuse of public support.

Farmers stressed that the scheme should not disproportionately benefit larger producers who have established links with meat shops and aggregators. Instead, they want eligible smallholders and farmers in remote areas to have a fair opportunity to claim the subsidy, provided their farms are registered and their sales can be verified.

They have requested BLDCL to issue clear guidance on acceptable documents and establish a consistent verification process that can be implemented at the gewog and chiwog levels.

The proposed flexibility, farmers say, would allow the corporation to maintain proper oversight while recognising that pork is often sold through informal local networks, particularly in rural communities.

According to the farmers, their objective is not to weaken the subsidy rules but to ensure that the support reaches its intended beneficiaries. They believe that working closely with local livestock officials and community leaders would help bridge the gap between formal administrative requirements and the realities of small-scale farming.

As the subsidy is implemented, farmers are hoping BLDCL will address these concerns and clarify whether alternative proof of sale can be accepted, ensuring that the support extends to registered producers in every corner of the country.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu