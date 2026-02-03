Phuentsholing Thromde Awards Contract for Geotechnical Study

In a bold step toward risk-informed and climate-resilient urban development, Phuentsholing Thromde, in collaboration with UNDP Bhutan, has awarded a consultancy contract to APECS Consultancy to conduct detailed geotechnical investigations for the Pekarzhing and Amochhu Local Area Plans (LAPs). The initiative promises to revolutionize urban planning in Bhutan’s commercial capital, anchoring future growth in scientific evidence and long-term safety.

Over an estimated four-month period, the consultancy will undertake a rigorous program of site-based assessments, including trial pit excavations, soil and sub-surface testing, and comprehensive geological data collection. The results will provide critical technical guidance for land-use planning, infrastructure design, and development control measures, ensuring that urban expansion in these key areas is both safe and sustainable.

“Geotechnical investigations form the backbone of risk-informed planning,” an official from Phuentsholing Thromde said. “The findings will identify suitable and unsuitable zones for development, guide infrastructure investments, and strengthen building regulations so that future growth is safe, resilient, and climate-responsive.”

The move reflects a broader commitment to integrating disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation into urban governance. UNDP Bhutan has long supported local governments in strengthening technical capacity, enhancing evidence-based decision-making, and promoting sustainable urbanization—particularly in rapidly growing centers such as Phuentsholing.

Strategically positioned along Bhutan’s southern border with India, Pekarzhing and the Amochhu corridor are key areas for urban and commercial expansion. Pekarzhing has experienced accelerated growth in recent years, while the Amochhu corridor presents significant potential for future residential, commercial, and infrastructure development, including the ongoing new township project. Yet both areas are geologically complex and exposed to river systems, making thorough geotechnical assessment indispensable to prevent unsafe construction and minimize disaster risks.

The findings will not only inform the respective LAPs but are also expected to guide revisions to the Phuentsholing Structure Plan, the city’s overarching spatial framework. Aligning LAP-level plans with robust scientific evidence is projected to improve consistency in planning decisions, reduce disputes, and bolster public confidence in urban governance.

As Bhutan’s second-largest urban center, Phuentsholing serves as the nation’s primary commercial gateway. Its bustling border trade, growing tourism, and increasing infrastructure demands have fueled rapid urbanization. But this growth comes with challenges: the city lies in a geologically fragile and climatically sensitive zone, prone to landslides, flash floods, and riverbank erosion, particularly during the monsoon season. Past incidents have highlighted the high stakes of unplanned development and inadequate attention to terrain, drainage, and soil conditions.

In response, Phuentsholing Thromde has prioritized evidence-based, risk-informed urban management. The geotechnical study is part of a wider push to strengthen development control regulations, systematically integrate scientific assessments, and safeguard both public and private investments. Roads, drainage systems, and public facilities require substantial financial resources, and early identification of risks ensures that these investments are technically sound, cost-effective, and resilient.

Residents may witness fieldwork, including trial pit excavations, at designated locations during the study period. The Thromde has urged local communities and landowners to cooperate, emphasizing that any temporary inconvenience is a small price for long-term safety and urban resilience.

Once completed, the geotechnical findings will be integrated into planning documents to guide zoning, building standards, and infrastructure design, laying the foundation for a safer, more sustainable urban future. Officials emphasized that this initiative demonstrates the Thromde’s commitment to proactive planning, transparency, and long-term urban resilience.

Experts note that the project sets a precedent for risk-informed planning across Bhutan, offering a model for other rapidly growing urban centers. By marrying scientific rigor with forward-looking urban policy, Phuentsholing is taking a decisive step in balancing development aspirations with safety, sustainability, and environmental stewardship.

“This is more than just a study—it is a blueprint for Bhutan’s urban future,” the official said. “It signals a new era where growth, safety, and climate resilience go hand in hand.”

With Phuentsholing at the forefront, Bhutan is showing that smart, science-driven planning is the key to resilient cities, capable of thriving even in challenging terrains. The geotechnical study of Pekarzhing and the Amochhu corridor is poised to transform not just the city’s landscape but the very approach to urban development across the country.

Tashi Namgyal

From Thimphu