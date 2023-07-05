Phuentsholing RRCO tops the of list irregularities with Nu 365.482mn 
In a report released by the Public Accounts Committee, it has been shown that the financial implications of audit findings amount to Nu 7,525.498 million (mn), of which Nu 2,038.575mn (27.09%) irregularities were under the ‘Non-compliances to Laws and Rules and Regulations.’ 

The Regional Revenue & Customs Office (RRCO) in Phuentsholing has the highest amount of irregularities of Nu 365.482mn, accounting for 17.93% of the overall irregularities followed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport with Nu 228.323mns (11.20%). 

Thromde Administration of Gelephu shows irregularities totaling Nu 192.027mn, and it stand at third position under this category and followed by the Dungsam Polymers Limited and the Regional Office, Department of Road (DoR) in Lingmethang, Monggar shows the irregularities of Nu 95.371mn and Nu 91.573mn, respectively.  

The Department of Cottage and Small Industries shows irregularities of Nu 74.203mn and the College of Information and Technology, Gyelposhing with Nu 50.794mn. Dzongkhag administration, Trashiyangtse follows with irregularities of Nu 48.126mn, Dzongkhag Administration, Punakha with Nu 47.560mn, and Regional Office, DoR, Lobesa with Nu 47.008mn. 

Out of the total of Nu 2,038.575 million irregularities reported to the Parliament in December 2022, Nu 454.08mn has been resolved as of May 31, 2023, accounting for 46.80% of the total irregularities resolved. 

This category includes those irregularities arising from deviation from authorities like acts, rules and regulations, policies, SOPs and agreements that govern the operation of agencies.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu

