PHPA-I: Only Right Dam Left For Completion

The Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project Authority (PHPA-I) is on the brink of a historic milestone. After years of painstaking work, the project is almost complete, with only the formidable right side dam of the structure remaining—a final piece in a puzzle that has been years in the making. Officials from PHPA-I confirmed that the internal components, including the desilting chamber and diversion tunnel, have been successfully finalized, allowing construction to now focus entirely on the last major segment of the right side dam.

“The internal works such as the desilting chamber and diversion tunnel are finalized,” an official from PHPA-I explained. “Currently, we are concentrating on constructing the right side of the dam, which is the last piece of the puzzle.”

The Punatsangchhu-I project, a monumental hydroelectric initiative spanning the border regions of Bhutan and India, has faced its fair share of challenges over the years. One of the most significant hurdles involved the sliding of the right bank of the dam, which necessitated careful deliberations between the Royal Government of Bhutan and the Government of India. The eventual decision to proceed with construction highlighted the critical importance of the project—not just for Bhutan’s domestic energy needs but also as a symbol of cross-border cooperation.

Construction work on the dam has recently resumed in earnest at the original site, strategically located about seven kilometers downstream of Wangdue Bridge in the scenic Wangduephodrang District. This location aligns closely with ongoing roadwork and development projects for both upstream and downstream dams, creating a hub of hydroelectric infrastructure activity along the Punatsangchhu River. “We have restarted the right side dam construction at the original location, aligning with the ongoing road development projects for the upstream and downstream dams,” the official noted.

The right side dam is being built in thirteen individual blocks, a complex engineering feat that requires meticulous attention to detail. To date, blocks one and two have been completed, while work on block eight is being carefully monitored due to minor issues. Additional structural support measures have been put in place to ensure that all blocks progress smoothly. “We are closely monitoring the progress of each block, especially block eight, and have started preparedness work with additional supports,” the official said.

PHPA-I has mobilized a vast array of resources to meet the enormous demands of the project. This includes a significant workforce, state-of-the-art construction equipment, batching plants, and aggregate processing units—all essential for producing the high-quality concrete that forms the backbone of the dam’s structure. “We have established batching and aggregate processing plants to ensure a steady supply of concrete, which is vital for the timely completion of the project,” the official explained.

Beyond the engineering challenges, the PHPA-I has also prioritized social responsibility. Over 100 households affected by the project have been compensated, and many residents have been provided with employment opportunities, demonstrating the project’s commitment to community welfare alongside national development goals.

The Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project is a cornerstone of Bhutan’s ambitious 10,000 MW Hydropower Development Plan, a collaborative effort between Bhutan and India to harness the country’s immense renewable energy potential. Once fully operational, the project is expected to generate an impressive 5,670 million units of electricity annually, tapping into the Punatsangchhu River, which originates at approximately 7,000 meters above sea level in Gasa Dzongkhag.

The project’s civil work is divided into three packages: MC-1, MC-2, and MC-3, with the dam located roughly seven kilometers downstream of Wangdue Bridge. Other project components stretch along the riverbank between seven and twenty-one kilometers downstream, making the PHPA-I not only a powerhouse of energy generation but also a critical link in Bhutan’s regional hydropower network.

Officials emphasized that the project is not just about electricity; it is a testament to Bhutan’s commitment to sustainable development and regional collaboration. “This project is a symbol of Bhutan’s commitment to sustainable development and regional collaboration. We are optimistic about completing the main dam soon,” the official remarked.

As construction continues on the right side of the dam, anticipation is building among stakeholders and local communities alike. Once operational, the Punatsangchhu-I dam will significantly enhance Bhutan’s renewable energy capacity, fueling economic growth and bolstering energy security for the region. For a project that has endured years of technical challenges, weather delays, and logistical complexities, the finish line is finally in sight, bringing with it the promise of a greener, more energy-resilient future for Bhutan.

The Punatsangchhu-I project is a story of ambition, perseverance, and regional partnership—an engineering marvel that is poised to leave a lasting mark on the hydropower landscape of South Asia. As the final block rises on the right side of the dam, Bhutan edges ever closer to realizing one of its most ambitious energy dreams.

Sherab Dorji

From Thimphu