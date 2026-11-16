Phased Pension Reforms to Strengthen Retirement Security

Bhutan is embarking on a phased reform of its pension and provident fund system, amid growing concerns over the adequacy of retirement benefits, institutional governance and the long-term financial sustainability of the National Pension and Provident Fund (NPPF).

In its response to recommendations contained in the National Council’s (NC) review of the NPPF, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the fund have acknowledged that the existing system may not provide sufficient income to protect retirees from financial hardship in old age.

The proposed reforms will examine the pension replacement rate, pensionable service, contribution rates and benefit structure, supported by actuarial assessments to determine what improvements are financially viable. The government’s stated objective is to strike a balance between adequate retirement income, affordability for contributors and the State, and the fund’s long-term sustainability.

The review emphasises that retirement security should not be judged by the monthly pension alone. The Tier-I pension annuity, provident fund accumulated during employment and gratuity together constitute an employee’s retirement package. The challenge is to ensure that the combined benefits are adequate while preserving a dependable monthly income throughout a retiree’s lifetime.

Wage growth is another important consideration. Since contributions and benefits are substantially linked to basic salaries, limited growth in wages can restrict the accumulation of retirement savings and the eventual benefits received by employees.

Three phases of reform

The reform programme is expected to proceed in three phases, beginning with a review of the financial and benefit structure.

The first phase, currently underway, involves actuarial studies and a reassessment of the replacement rate, pensionable service, contribution rates and overall benefit structure. Any proposed changes will be introduced progressively and tested for affordability and long-term financial implications before being adopted.

The second phase will address institutional and structural weaknesses. This includes reviewing the NPPF’s organisational arrangements, governance framework, management of pension and provident fund liabilities, and the responsibilities of its Board. It will also examine how policy-making, operations, regulation and supervision should be separated to strengthen accountability and institutional effectiveness.

The third phase will focus on legislative and regulatory reforms. The government supports the eventual enactment of a dedicated Old Age Retirement Income Act or Pension and Provident Fund Act to provide a stronger legal foundation for governance, operational independence, member protection and regulatory oversight.

The final title and scope of the proposed legislation will depend on the outcome of the reform process. The government argues that a phased approach will allow technical and financial assessments to guide the legislation, reducing the risk of introducing provisions that may subsequently require substantial revision.

The National Assembly (NA) has previously called for a dedicated Pension Act, while the government has maintained that comprehensive actuarial modelling and technical assessments are necessary before legislation is introduced.

Strengthening governance and fund management

The review has also questioned the NPPF’s institutional independence and whether its Board has sufficient authority to manage the fund effectively. In response, the MoF and NPPF maintain that the Board already has decision-making authority under its founding Executive Order and that the fund should retain operational autonomy rather than be treated like a conventional state-owned enterprise.

A recommendation to include representatives from the Royal Civil Service Commission and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment on the Board was not accepted at this stage. The response argues that the existing Board already includes three civil service representatives, members from key institutions and an independent member.

Instead of expanding institutional representation, the government favours strengthening the Board through professional expertise and competency. Its composition may nevertheless be reconsidered during the proposed structural and legislative reforms.

The review also recommends greater separation between pension and provident fund management, given their different liabilities and financial characteristics. The NPPF supports the principle, noting that accounting-level separation is already in place. However, full separation will be gradual and will depend on the maturity of Bhutan’s financial market and the capacity to manage the funds independently. The government cautions that separating the funds prematurely could affect investment efficiency and liquidity management.

Protecting lifelong retirement income

One of the most consequential issues is whether members should be allowed to withdraw their pension benefits as a lump sum after reaching pensionable age.

The review recommends giving members the option of receiving either Tier-I pension benefits or all retirement benefits as a lump sum. The NPPF, however, has urged caution, pointing to earlier gratuity and provident fund arrangements in which some retirees exhausted their lump-sum payments within four to five years and subsequently became financially dependent on family members.

The existing arrangement seeks to balance immediate financial needs with long-term security by providing provident fund and gratuity payments as lump sums, while the Tier-I pension is paid as a lifelong monthly annuity.

The NPPF will assess possible hybrid or partial-withdrawal arrangements through actuarial studies. Such options could allow members access to part of their accumulated benefits while preserving a minimum monthly pension. Incentives to encourage employees to remain in service beyond the vesting period may also be considered.

Separately, the Cabinet has approved extending the service requirement for government employees to qualify for lump-sum pension withdrawals from 20 to 23 years. This is a specific policy change and should not be confused with the wider package of reforms still under assessment.

Expanding coverage and awareness

The reform discussion also highlights gaps in coverage. The NPPF is technically prepared to enrol eligible government contract employees once the necessary budgetary approval is secured. However, implementation is linked to amendments to the Labour and Employment Act and the ongoing pay revision process.

The government’s response clarifies that employees under certain arrangements, including ESP, GSP and para-regular positions, receive provident fund benefits, while time-bound and ad hoc contract employees are not covered under the pension scheme. Another area under consideration is sustainable retirement support for monks and nuns under the Zhung Dratshang. If government funding or mandatory contributions are approved, the NPPF is prepared to provide fund administration, record-keeping and actuarial services.

Meanwhile, the fund plans to strengthen public awareness through nationwide programmes, digital self-service portals, pension calculators and regional workshops, alongside greater use of mainstream and social media.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu