Phagidung’s Thinley Jamtsho, never to drop farming

Pursue integrated farming not to waste CARLEP’s support

In the pursuit of sustainable agriculture and enhanced farmers’ livelihoods, the integration of farming systems has emerged as a promising strategy. Thinlay Jamtsho, 52, from Phagidung village under Maenbi Gewog, Lhuentse, found that integrated farming is a diverse and effective strategy to transform subsistence Bhutanese agriculture into an intensive, modernized agricultural system.

Just above the Tangmachu-Lhuentse junction along the Mongar-Lhuentse highway, Thinley Jamtsho established his integrated farm in 2022. Despite suffering a major financial loss of around Nu 0.7 million during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, he refused to give up. Undeterred by the setbacks, he rebuilt his farm and now successfully raises about 300 birds, nine cows, 40 native chickens, and cultivates various vegetables.

“I was able to recover and rebuild only because of the government’s support,” he said gratefully.

Integrated Farming Systems represent a shift away from traditional monoculture practices by integrating crops, livestock, aquaculture, and agroforestry into a unified and mutually supportive system. This approach enhances resource efficiency, increases productivity, and promotes environmental sustainability. Thinley wants a shift in Bhutanese farming.

Although Thinley Jamtsho does not consider himself a formally educated farmer, having left school early and worked as a contractor, his experience and determination have paid off. Raising Jersey cows and poultry has significantly supported his early chili, onion, winter tomato, and other vegetable plantations, contributing to a more sustainable and profitable farm.

Revitalization of Thinley’s farming was through the support of the Commercial Agriculture and Resilient Livelihoods Enhancement Programme (CARLEP), under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). He had invested about Nu 4.5 million in integrated farming, where 80% of the investment was supported by the CARLEP.

Meanwhile, CARLEP’s support to farmers is not in cash but provided materials. Thinley was helped with CGI sheet and cement for the construction of the poultry house and the cow shed. A greenhouse for farming and grass cutter, and a banana chopper for livestock raising were also provided. All the materials were provided on cost sharing, of which 40% was self-financed. Otherwise, he said, “It wouldn’t have been possible to afford to buy the materials, and to pursue integrated farming would be a challenge.”

Thinley earns about Nu 76,000 monthly from the poultry which Nu 15,000 is spent on feeding. Being his farm located at the roadside, his eggs are demanded by the commuters and he sells the rest to the dzongkhag and other officials in Lhuentse town. He also raises the native birds.

One of Thinley’s profitable farming businesses is an early chili plantation. He sets targets for chili production by December and starts seedling plantation in October. During early chili season, he earns about Nu 200-300 per kilogram (kg). Besides onion, he also plants tomato and reaps in winter, which fetches more than Nu 300 per kg.

He also delivers milk at the Tangmachu Milk Processing Unit and earns Nu 50 per liter. With no open grazing, his cows give the same quantity of milk irrespective of winter or summer.

Drawing upon empirical evidence from the integrated farming, Thinley could earn considerable income and said, “It has helped improve my livelihood.” Well-managed integration can lead to greater productivity and more efficient resource utilization. Dung of cows and poultry is used as a natural fertilizer.

However, the integrated farming landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by changing climatic patterns, economic forces, and technological advancements. Amidst these transformations, the well-being and prosperity of farmers remain paramount. In response to the challenges faced by farmers and the imperatives of sustainable agriculture, Thinley said there is a need for a holistic approach to farming mechanization. For this, he said, there is need for digitized and mechanized farming. He requests corn thrashers and other advanced necessary machines on a subsidy. If such machines are granted, he said that even fodder can be produced by oneself.

Meanwhile, he also pointed out the role of supportive policies, institutional mechanisms, and extension services in facilitating the transition towards integrated farming models.

Nonetheless, Thinley says he will never leave farming. “I should not waste the resources of the CARLEP,” he said.

Sangay Rabten from Lhuentse