Pensioners to Receive 4.84 Percent Annual Increase from July 2026

Civil pensioners and beneficiaries will receive a 4.84 percent annual pension increase, with the adjustment taking retrospective effect from July 2026, according to the National Pension and Provident Fund (NPPF). The revised pension will be reflected in the August 2026 payment, with arrears arising from the July effective date also to be paid in August.

The latest adjustment is based on the average Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded over the 12-month period from July 2025 to June 2026. By linking the annual pension adjustment to consumer price movements, the mechanism is intended to protect, to some extent, the purchasing power of pension income against inflation.

For thousands of retired civil servants and beneficiaries who depend on fixed monthly incomes, the increase will provide additional room to meet recurring household expenses.

A pensioner said even a modest increase can make a difference when income is fixed. “Every increase matters when your pension is your main source of income. Even a few hundred ngultrum can help with household expenses,” she said.

The 4.84 percent increase represents the latest annual adjustment to civil pensions and comes amid continued pressure on household budgets from the cost of goods and services.

Under the latest adjustment, a pensioner receiving Nu 20,000 a month, for instance, would receive an additional Nu 968, taking the monthly pension to approximately Nu 20,968. The actual increase will vary according to each pensioner’s existing pension entitlement.

The retrospective application from July is significant because pensioners will receive the difference for the period between the effective date and the actual implementation of the revised rate.

Another pensioner welcomed the decision to pay the arrears. “It is good that the increase is effective from July and that the arrears will be paid. Receiving the difference for the earlier months is important, especially when expenses are increasing,” the pensioner said.

For retirees, pension income generally forms a significant part of household financial planning. Expenses such as food, electricity, transportation, healthcare and other necessities must be met from a relatively fixed income, making periodic adjustments important for maintaining purchasing power.

The latest increase follows annual pension adjustments recorded in the previous two years. In July 2024, civil pensioners received an annual pension increment of 1.84 percent, with arrears paid in September that year. This was followed by a 3.65 percent increase in July 2025, which was reflected in the September 2025 pension payment along with the applicable arrears. The 4.84 percent adjustment for 2026 is therefore higher than both previous recorded increases.

For pensioners, inflation is particularly important because retirement income cannot normally be increased through salary increments or changes in employment. Once retired, many depend primarily on their pension and other fixed sources of income. As prices rise, the real value of that income can gradually decline unless pension payments are adjusted.

One retired civil servant said the CPI-linked adjustment provides some assurance that pension income is being reviewed in response to economic conditions.

“Once you retire, you cannot increase your salary the way an employee can. So, when the pension is adjusted according to inflation, it gives us some confidence that our income is keeping pace, at least to some extent,” the pensioner said.

Another pensioner said the additional income would help meet regular household expenses. “We have to think carefully about every monthly expense now. Food, electricity, transportation and other necessities all add up. The increase may be small, but it will still be useful,” the pensioner said.

The increase could have different implications for different households. While some pensioners may use the additional income for groceries and utility bills, others may allocate it towards healthcare, transportation, family support or savings.

The latest adjustment also comes against the broader challenge of ensuring long-term financial security for Bhutan’s growing retired population. For the pension system, annual adjustments must balance the need to preserve the purchasing power of pensioners with the financial sustainability of the pension fund.

The CPI-based mechanism provides a defined basis for adjusting pension income rather than relying on discretionary increases. It also allows pensioners to anticipate that changes in the cost of living will be considered when their retirement benefits are reviewed.

While the 4.84 percent increase for civil pensioners and beneficiaries start retrospectively from July 2026, with the resulting arrears to be paid in August, the significance of the adjustment extends beyond the percentage itself for pensioners.

Another retired civil servant said the increase provides some additional financial breathing space. “It may not change our lives, but it gives us a little more breathing space. For pensioners living on a fixed income, that matters,” the pensioner said.

For those who spent their working lives in public service, the 4.84 percent increase from July 2026 offers a modest but timely boost, while the payment of arrears in August ensures that the adjustment is recognized from the beginning of the pension year.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu