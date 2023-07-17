PE aspirants increase by 28.43 percent

In a remarkable development for aspiring candidates, the number of people who have registered for the Preliminary Exam (PE) has witnessed a huge surge by a staggering 28.43 percent compared to the previous year. This significant increase reflects a growing interest in competitive examinations and showcases the determination of individuals to excel in their chosen fields.

According to the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC), a total of 4,477 graduates have registered for the Bhutan Civil Service Examination (BCSE), out of which a total of 4,083 graduates will be sitting for the Preliminary Exam on August 5, 2023. This surge marks an increase of 991 graduates’ registering compared to the previous year with registered number of 3,486 graduates. Remaining 394 registered graduates with Bachelor in Education and Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) will sit for the main exam.

An official from RCSC expressed the belief that this remarkable increase in PE registrations will have a profound impact on the education sector and the future prospects of aspiring candidates.

There are a total of 806 vacancies for graduates to fill in various government agencies by the aspiring graduates. According to the vacancies announced by RCSC in the professional and management category, it shows that the education service has the highest number of slots with 430, followed by the technical services category with 341 slots, 245 slots for the Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE), and 110 vacancies for the administration services, finance services, and technical (Legal services).

Meanwhile, the main objective of the PE is to shortlist candidates for the Main Examinations (ME) and ensure a minimum standard required for each candidate. Candidates are allowed to appear for the PE multiple times, provided they are at least 18 years old and not older than 35 years for pre-service candidates and 45 years for in-service candidates, as of the last date of online registration with the new amend made by RCSC.

The PE papers are common to all categories of graduates and it consists of objective-type questions that assess the candidates’ English and Dzongkha communication skills, logic and analytical abilities, problem-solving skills, and data interpretation abilities. Only those candidates who achieve the minimum cutoff marks set by RCSC will be eligible to sit for the Main Examination.

Further, the marks obtained in the PE will not be carried forward to the main examination and will only be valid for that specific year or examination and will be not counted or considered in any other year.

The number of registrations for PE in recent years has seen fluctuations, with 3,486 graduates in 2022, 5,236 graduates in 2021, 5,338 in 2020, and 3,597 in 2019.

Meanwhile, the registered graduates will take the PE examination venue at Thimphu and Monggar on August 5th next month in the different allocated schools in Thimphu and Monggar.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu