PDP left with five more candidates to be declared

Of the 47 candidates that a political party should have, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had declared 42 candidates. The party is now left with five more candidates to be announced.

These include candidates from the constituencies of Nganglam (Pemagatshel), Gangzur_Minjey and Menbi_Tsenkhar (Lhuentse), Dramidtse_Ngatshang (Monggar), and Bumdeling_Jamkhar (Trashiyangtse).

However, the General Secretary of the party, Kuenga Tashi said that the party has all 47 ready candidates but “awaiting for their zakar (auspicious day)” to declare them.”

The party’s President, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, and Vice President, Dasho Dorji Choden are among the 42 declared candidates.

The PDP has two female candidates: the Vice President from Thrimshung-Kangpara and Lekden Zangmo from Khar_Yurung constituency.

Professionally, there is a range of diversity among the candidates, with representations from various fields and expertise; engineers, doctors, academicians, bureaucrats, geologists, private sectors, entrepreneurs, and many more.

As the oldest political party of the country, the party claims; “It wasn’t difficult for PDP to find candidates, but we had to be cautious about managing the many nominations and recommendations we received.”

PDP has plans to complete the declaration of all candidates next month.

The party is preparing for the fourth National Assembly Parliamentary election. The President is actively visiting Gewogs for public consultation while finalizing its manifesto according to information from the party office. “So far, we have covered Chhukha, Sarpang, Tsirang, Samtse, and Samdrup Jongkhar. We are planning to cover the gewogs of the six eastern Dzongkhags soon,” the GS informed.

The party conducts consultation meetings as a platform for open dialogue, allowing the President to directly connect with the people and gain insights into their concerns, aspirations, and suggestions. The party says that interactions have been instrumental in shaping the party’s vision for the future, to work for a Better Drukyul.

On 24 May 2023, the PDP declared 21 more candidates bringing the total number of declared candidates to 42 out of 47.

On the day, the party declared Tshewang Rinzin, PDP’s candidate for South Thimphu, Younten Phuntsho for Jomotsangkha- Martshala, former minister of the then Economic Affairs Lekey Dorji for Bardo-Trong and Sangay Khandu, for Tashichhoeling, Samtse.

DN Dhungyel, the former Minister for Information and Communication, for Samtse- Phuentshopelri, Sonam Dendup, for Monggar, Gem Tshering, the former CEO of Bhutan Power Corporation (BPC) for Dokar-Sharpa, Kinley Dorji, for Khamdang-Ramjar, Trashi Yangtse, Norbu Wangchuk, the former Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister for Education, for Kanglung-Samkhar-Udzorong, and Dr. Tek Bahadur Rai, for Shompangkha, Sarpang were also declared on the day.

The others declared were Lungten Dorji, former Director General, for Panbang, former finance minister, Namgay Dorji, for Draagteng-Langthil, Trongsa, Lhakpa Tshering Tamang for Sergithang-Tsirangtoed, Sonam Penjore, for Khenkhar-Weingla, Mongar, Kuenzang Thinley, Chhoekor-Tang, Sonam Rinchen, for Chhumig-Ura, Bumthang, MK Pradhan for Ugyentse-Yoeseltse, Samtse, Sonam Dorji, for Drukjeygang-Tseza, Dagana, Tandin Wangchuk, former Health Minister, for Athang-Thedtsho, Wangduephodrang, Lekden Zangmo, for Khar-Yurung, Pemagatshel, and Kinzang Wangdi, for Bartsham-Shongphu, Trashigang, constituencies.

During the candidate declaration, the party stated that PDP is committed to providing the best candidates for the elections and that candidates bring the necessary skills, experience, and leadership to serve the people of Bhutan and achieve the vision “For a Better Druk Yul.”

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu