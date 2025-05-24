Parliament’s Session to Spotlight Development, Reforms, and Cross-Border Cooperation

The opening session of the Third Session of the Fourth Parliament of Bhutan began on 23rd of May, 2025, and will run until 4th July, 2025, spanning nearly two months of legislative activity. This session, aligned with the auspicious Wood Female Snake Year, promises to address vital national issues, pass key legislation, review budgetary allocations, and deliberate on agreements that shape country’s economic and diplomatic future.

The session officially began on 23rd of May with members assembling at the Tshokhang in the capital with the opening day in presence of His Majesty the Druk Gyalpo and the ceremonial address by the Speaker.

On 26th May, the Parliament will prioritize the presentation of the national budget. The Finance Ministry will present the Budget Appropriation Bill for FY 2025-2026, along with a report on the previous fiscal year’s budget, including a supplementary budget for FY 2024-2025. These financial documents are to be referred to relevant committees for detailed review, ensuring transparency and accountability in fiscal management.

The following day, 27th May, will focus on legislative readings and international agreements. Members will conduct first and second readings of several bills, including the Livestock Bill of Bhutan, 2025; the Excise Tax Bill of Bhutan, 2025; the Alternative Dispute Resolution (Amendment) Bill of Bhutan, 2024; the Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Income Tax Bill of Bhutan, 2025. Each bill is assigned to relevant committees for scrutiny, fostering comprehensive legislative review.

The session on 27th May will also feature the Question Hour session, where questions pertaining to Group-A Ministries will be addressed, facilitating direct accountability from government officials. Additionally, action taken reports on previous resolutions will be discussed, covering topics such as parliamentary entitlements, civil service performance assessments, procurement regulations, and issues faced by contractors and suppliers. The day will conclude with deliberations on resolutions concerning educational access at Taktse College, crime prevention, anti-corruption measures, and property tax valuation anomalies.

From 30th May to 1st June, the Parliament will entertain petitions from local governments and members, focusing on development and administrative issues. These include proposals to increase the storey limit in Dzongkhag Yenlag Throm, concerns over varying bank interest rates affecting credit access, and requests for special support for residents in border regions. The subsequent week begins with a motion on 2nd June, followed by continued discussions on petitions addressing bar licensing, mobile connectivity in highland areas, and rural construction permit delegation.

3rd June marks a significant legislative milestone as the Parliament reviews the Economic and Finance Committee’s report on the Implementation of the Economic Stimulus Program (ESP). The session on 4th June will delve into the committee’s report on the cost-sharing mechanism for the Renewable Natural Resources (RNR) sector, followed by motions related to these reports.

Similarly, on 5th June, the Parliament will give its third reading to the BIMSTEC Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance, which is scheduled for adoption on 6th June. The BIMSTEC Agreement on Maritime Transport, also undergoing third reading, will be deliberated on June 5 and 6, with its adoption planned for June 9. These agreements reflect Bhutan’s commitment to regional cooperation and legal alignment with BIMSTEC member countries, including India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Economic legislation continues with the third reading and adoption of key tax bills. The Excise Tax Bill of Bhutan, 2025, will undergo its third reading and be adopted by June 9. Following this, the Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill will be reviewed on 10th June, along with the Income Tax Bill of Bhutan, 2025, which will be read for the third time on 12th June. These tax reforms aim to modernize Bhutan’s fiscal framework, enhance revenue collection, and streamline taxation processes.

The Parliament’s legislative momentum extends into late June with the passage of the Income Tax Bill on 16th June and the review of the national budget. The budget documents, including the FY 2025-2026 Appropriation Bill and the supplementary FY 2024-2025 bill, are to be thoroughly scrutinized before adoption on 18th June. This process underscores the Parliament’s role in scrutinizing government expenditure and ensuring fiscal discipline.

At the same time, international trade agreements will be finalized with the third and final readings of the Free Trade Agreement between Bhutan and Thailand scheduled for 18th and 19th June, respectively. The Free Trade Agreement aims to bolster economic ties and facilitate cross-border trade, signaling Bhutan’s strategic engagement in regional economic integration.

In late June, attention shifts to constitutional amendments and accountability. The joint sittings on 25th and 25th June will deliberate on amendments to the Marriage Act and the National Assembly Act, followed by their adoption. These amendments are expected to refine legal provisions related to family law and parliamentary procedures. The Joint Sittings will also review and adopt the amendments, ensuring consensus across both houses.

Further, the Public Accounts Committee will present its annual audit report for FY 2023-2024 during a joint session scheduled for 27th June, with subsequent deliberations continuing through 30th June. This process emphasizes transparency and oversight of government financial management.

In early July, the Parliament will host the Prime Minister’s Annual Report on the state of the nation, including legislative and strategic plans, on 1st July. This session will also facilitate re-deliberation on pending bills, ensuring parliamentary consensus on legislative priorities.

Meanwhile, the 3rd session of the 4th Parliament of Bhutan will conclude on 3rd July exemplifying the nation’s legislative vigor, focusing on fiscal discipline, regional cooperation, legal reforms, and national development. The Parliament’s agenda underscores its commitment to strengthening Bhutan’s democracy, fostering regional partnerships, and addressing the pressing needs of its citizens.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu