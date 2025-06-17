Parliament’s Praise Rings Hollow: ACC Budget Falls Short of Lofty Declarations

Despite resounding endorsements from lawmakers, the ACC receives a budget that tells a different story.

In a recent session of the National Assembly (NA), parliamentarians stood one after another to laud the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for its tireless efforts in safeguarding the integrity of governance. Their speeches echoed a shared sentiment: that the fight against corruption must be fortified, and that the ACC deserves greater support. Yet, when the numbers were finally revealed, a stark contradiction emerged. The allocated budget, though marginally increased, remains modest and insufficient for an institution expected to confront increasingly sophisticated forms of corruption. The disparity between impassioned rhetoric and financial commitment has left many questioning whether the nation’s resolve to combat corruption is truly as strong as its words suggest.

Yet, despite these impassioned declarations, the budget tells a different story. The allocation of funds to the ACC appears misaligned with the strong words of endorsement, revealing a troubling gap between rhetoric and reality. If the fight against corruption is truly a national priority, then resourcing the very institution tasked with leading that charge must reflect more than just symbolic support, it must be tangible, sufficient, and unwavering.

For the fiscal year 2025–2026, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been allocated a total budget of Nu. 178.4 million—comprising Nu. 137.8 million in recurrent expenditure and Nu. 40.6 million in capital outlay. In comparison, the previous fiscal year saw an allocation of Nu. 152.603 million, with Nu. 125.184 million earmarked for recurrent expenses and Nu. 27.419 million for capital. Notably, the capital budget included Nu. 7.256 million dedicated to short-term specialized training in anti-corruption studies and practices.

While this year’s budget reflects an overall increase, a financial consultant argue that it still falls short of what is truly needed for an institution charged with safeguarding the integrity of public systems. Given the evolving and increasingly sophisticated nature of corruption both globally and domestically, there is a pressing need for the ACC to be not only adequately funded, but also strategically equipped to meet emerging challenges. The modest increment, though welcome, may not suffice for an agency expected to stand at the frontline of one of the most critical battles in governance.

According to the consultant, corruption remains an entrenched and pervasive menace across a wide range of sectors, infiltrating government institutions, traditional banking systems, and the expansive domain of designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs)—including real estate agents, legal practitioners, casinos, and accountants. “Within these spheres, corruption assumes many forms: from money laundering and bribery to fraud and the deliberate evasion of regulatory oversight. Its consequences are profound and far-reaching, not only draining economies of trillions in financial losses each year but also corroding public trust and destabilizing institutions,” he said.

He said that beyond the staggering economic impact, corruption diverts crucial resources away from essential public services, resulting in visibly deteriorated infrastructure—underfunded schools, unsafe roads, and poorly maintained hospitals. “The ripple effect is felt most acutely by communities who depend on these systems for their daily well-being. This is not a victimless crime. Corruption strikes at the very heart of society, diminishing the quality of life and undermining the public’s faith in governance,” he said, adding that there is still hope.

“Amidst these challenges, a new hope emerges in the form of technology. Increasingly, there is a global recognition of its transformative potential in combating corruption.” Corruption flourishes in the shadows, where transparency is absent, oversight is ineffective, and data can be easily manipulated or concealed. In such environments, traditional methods of detection often fall short, overwhelmed by complex data trails and delayed reporting.

He said that innovations in blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced data analytics are now turning the tide. “These technologies offer unprecedented tools to strengthen transparency, automate oversight, and enforce accountability. Blockchain ensures data integrity through immutable, decentralized ledgers. AI can detect anomalies and patterns indicative of corruption long before they escalate. Real-time analytics illuminate hidden trends, making it increasingly difficult for illicit activities to remain undetected.”

“We can never say that Bhutan will not face the type of challenges encountered by other countries. The world is becoming smaller.”

The 2025-2026 Budget Report states that the ACC’s annual activities for FY 2025–26 is strategically aligned with the broader objectives of the 13th FYP, particularly in the areas of governance, justice, and national integrity. “The allocation is expected to reinforce the Commission’s mandate and enhance national integrity, strengthen the anti-corruption ecosystem through a holistic and multi-dimensional approach towards a corruption-free society.”

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu