Parliament gears ups for winter session

In a press conference held on November 8, 2024, the National Assembly of Bhutan announced the agenda for the Second Session of the Fourth Parliament, scheduled to commence on 14 November 2024 and conclude on 11 December 2024. During the session, the following Bills will be introduced and debated in the House:

  1. Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill of Bhutan, 2024
  2. Cattle Tax Exemption Bill of Bhutan, 2024
  3. Parliamentary Entitlement (Amendment) Bill of Bhutan, 2024

In addition to the Bills, the Prime Minister and the Minister for Environment and Natural Resources (MoENR) will present reports on the following motions:

  • Prime Minister: Report on the motion adopted for the review of the RCSC’s MaX System, including the proposal to abolish the forced ranking system.
  • Minister for MoENR: Report on the motion concerning the inconvenience caused by electric wires and poles falling on farmlands.

In a joint sitting, the Public Accounts Committee will present its Performance Audit Report on State Mining Corporation Limited, 2024.

Additionally, the following Ministers will present Action Taken Reports on resolutions adopted during the First Session of the Fourth Parliament:

  • Minister for Agriculture and Livestock (MoAL): Report on the motion to establish the Crop and Livestock Compensation Trust Fund.
  • Minister for Health (MoH): Report on the motion regarding healthcare services improvement.
  • Minister for Finance (MoF): Report on the motion adopted for the need for a Constituency Development Grant.

The Good Governance Committee will also present its review report on the annual report of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The following committees will present their recommendations:

  • Economic and Finance Committee: Recommendations on the Economic Stimulus Plan (ESP).
  • Women, Children, and Youth Committee: Recommendations on crime prevention and reduction, and measures to make Bhutan a safer society.
  • Social and Cultural Committee: Recommendations regarding the closure and potential repurposing of the College of Language and Culture Studies in Taktse.

The House is also set to consider motions on the following topics during the session:

  1. Requirement for a Pension Act.
  2. Amendment of the Pay Structure Reform Act of Bhutan, 2022.
  3. Government amendments to sections 19 and 20 of the Property Tax Act of Bhutan, 2022, addressing anomalies related to the valuation of Chhuzhing and Kamzhing.

The Social and Cultural Committee will propose a resolution addressing the Royal University of Bhutan’s decision to admit only 20% of Class XII graduates, leaving 80% without access to higher education, along with other critical issues in the education sector.

In accordance with the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, Question Hour will be conducted every Tuesday and Friday during the session.

Issues raised by the Local Government and other administrative matters were forwarded to relevant ministries and agencies for follow-up during a preliminary meeting on 21 October 2024. These issues will be further reviewed by the respective committees, with some being addressed during Question Hour sessions.

In addition to the set agenda, the Parliament will hold motions and question hour sessions.

This session of the Fourth Parliament will be pivotal for the development and implementation of Bhutan’s evolving political and economic systems. By addressing these important issues, the parliamentarians aim to strengthen democratic values, improve public services, and promote sustainable development goals.

Maisori Rai & Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

