Parking fee for Changlimithang causes ruckus among general public

PM says it is under Thromde’s jurisdiction

A recent call for bids for collecting parking fees at the Changlimithang stadium parking lot by the Thimphu Thromde has caused quite a stir among the general public, creating a general discourse regarding the objective nature of the action.

Karma, who resides in the capital said that although it is a good bargain to earn some revenue, the Thromde should look through its pros and cons before taking the decision to implement the park fee collection module as the Changligmithang parking premises has been a major backup parking area in town, drastically reducing traffic in the core area.

Another asked, “There are taxis and boleros and what will happen to them, will they have any concession rate?”

“I don’t know the rationale behind why the Thromde is planning to collect fees from a space in the capital which has been used for free until now,” said another resident, who parks his car at the spot most of the time and walks towards his small mobile store located in the town.

Additionally, electric car drivers in the capital are also worried what will happen to them since their charging stations are located in the premises. “We have to park and charge our car battery for atleast an hour every day. If we have to pay parking fees, where will we go to charge the batteries?” lamented an electric taxi driver. “Until now, we have been charging our car batteries at the premises without any tension but now it’s quite worrisome,” added another.

Similar sentiments were shared by pick-up drivers who park and wait for customers all day long at the premises.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister (PM) Dasho Tshering Tobgay said that the Thimphu Thromde calling an expression of interest for parking fee collection at the Changlimithang parking is not in the circle of the cabinet to decide. Lyonchhoen said that the government will interfere only if there is policy contravention or if there is unnecessary hassle.

The PM was informed by the Thromde that people were found to be selling vegetables on the back of their trucks from the premises, while some car brokers used the area to park their unsold vehicles.

Additionally, as the headquarters of so many sporting federations are located at the Changlimithang national stadium, the PM was informed by the Thromde that there were confusions amongst the federations on who will manage the parking lot.

The stadium houses the offices of Bhutan Football Federation (BFF), Bhutan Archery Federation (BAF), Bhutan Tennis Federation (BTF), Bhutan Volleyball Federation, and others.

On queries whether the Thromde was running short on budget to take such an unpopular step, the PM exclaimed that Thimphu Thromde has been allocated Nu 6.5 Billion for the 13th FYP. Moreover, even if the parking fees are levied, the Thromde can only pocket around Nu 87,000 per year, according to estimates.

“We will coordinate with the Thromde and see how they operate. If anything is out and above the law, then all concerns will be taken care of by the government,” the PM assured.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu