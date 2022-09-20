PandoraBiz.Com s𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞s dropped by 𝟏-2%
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬
ཚོང་ལཱ་ཆུང་བའི་མ་དངུལ་རྒྱབ་སྐྱོར་ལས་ ཚོང་ལཱའི་རེ་འདོད་ཅན་གྱི་ཨམ་སྲུ་ཚུ་ལུ་ ཕན་ཐོགས་ཡོདཔ།
The importance of informal marketing agents
Trending Now

PandoraBiz.Com s𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞s dropped by 𝟏-2%

𝑨 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕

The smartphone market has fallen by 1.5% in the first half of 2022, as shipments of the top-selling brand declined around 30% due to weak consumer demand in the quarter that ended June.

However, there have been a lot of smartphone price cuts in the last month as many major brands have slashed the prices of their popular smartphones in recent times.

According to the chief executive officer (CEO) of PandoraBiz.Com, Sandeep Rai Chamling smartphones in PandoraBiz.Com has dropped by 1-2% by September 6 in all brands except Vivo.

“The decrease in smartphones is a marketing strategy of dealers to sell the products soon,” he said, adding that the price drop is a discount offer and to liquidate the stocks of old models before the launch of the iPhone 14.

PondaraBiz.Com which deals with all brands of mobile phones, the prices have dropped and will continue for some time that includes prices for Apple’s iPhone.

In September, the price for Poco M4 Pro 5G (6/128) model dropped by 3.5% from August. The August price for ONEPLUS 10R 150W was Nu 44,600 and now it cost only Nu 41,233. The price has been reduced by 7.6 %.

Likewise, for the Samsung model, A03(3/32) the price has been reduced by Nu 303 from August. The price for the A03(4/64) has dropped by 2.4 % while for F23 5G (6/128) has dropped by 3.2 %.

A rough calculation shows that the second quarter from April-June of the year, which generally has a strong seasonal demand compared to the first quarter, witnessed a 5% decline, sequentially.

Redmi has reportedly slashed the price of its mid-range smartphone. According to a new price of PandoraBiz.Com, k50i 5G (8/256) has slashed the price of Nu 30,182 this month from Nu 30,650. Meanwhile, the price for k50i (6/128) has dropped by 1.6 % from the previous month.

The price for 9 active (4/64) in August was Nu 10,572 and now it cost Nu 10,572. For 10 power (8/128) and Note 11s (6/64), the prices have dropped by 1.9% and 1.7% respectively.

In Narzo brands, Narzo 50i (2/32) and 50i (4/64), the prices have dropped by 1 % and 1.6 % respectively. The price for the Techno, Spark 8 decreased by Nu 821 and Nu 2.134 for CAMON 18.

The Pop 5 Pro smartphone has reportedly received a price drop of Rs 295 while the price for Spark 8p dropped by 5.1%.

Meanwhile, Vivo dealers in Thimphu said Vivo Android phones are much lower in price on average, given the wide range of high- and low-end Android phones from a variety of manufacturers. The manager said that Vivo phones are already sold at affordable prices.

The manager from Tashi Electronics said there is no new announcement for the price reduction. The Samsung dealer offers reduced prices on certain occasions.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

Post Views: 84
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
September 2022
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top