𝑨 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕

The smartphone market has fallen by 1.5% in the first half of 2022, as shipments of the top-selling brand declined around 30% due to weak consumer demand in the quarter that ended June.

However, there have been a lot of smartphone price cuts in the last month as many major brands have slashed the prices of their popular smartphones in recent times.

According to the chief executive officer (CEO) of PandoraBiz.Com, Sandeep Rai Chamling smartphones in PandoraBiz.Com has dropped by 1-2% by September 6 in all brands except Vivo.

“The decrease in smartphones is a marketing strategy of dealers to sell the products soon,” he said, adding that the price drop is a discount offer and to liquidate the stocks of old models before the launch of the iPhone 14.

PondaraBiz.Com which deals with all brands of mobile phones, the prices have dropped and will continue for some time that includes prices for Apple’s iPhone.

In September, the price for Poco M4 Pro 5G (6/128) model dropped by 3.5% from August. The August price for ONEPLUS 10R 150W was Nu 44,600 and now it cost only Nu 41,233. The price has been reduced by 7.6 %.

Likewise, for the Samsung model, A03(3/32) the price has been reduced by Nu 303 from August. The price for the A03(4/64) has dropped by 2.4 % while for F23 5G (6/128) has dropped by 3.2 %.

A rough calculation shows that the second quarter from April-June of the year, which generally has a strong seasonal demand compared to the first quarter, witnessed a 5% decline, sequentially.

Redmi has reportedly slashed the price of its mid-range smartphone. According to a new price of PandoraBiz.Com, k50i 5G (8/256) has slashed the price of Nu 30,182 this month from Nu 30,650. Meanwhile, the price for k50i (6/128) has dropped by 1.6 % from the previous month.

The price for 9 active (4/64) in August was Nu 10,572 and now it cost Nu 10,572. For 10 power (8/128) and Note 11s (6/64), the prices have dropped by 1.9% and 1.7% respectively.

In Narzo brands, Narzo 50i (2/32) and 50i (4/64), the prices have dropped by 1 % and 1.6 % respectively. The price for the Techno, Spark 8 decreased by Nu 821 and Nu 2.134 for CAMON 18.

The Pop 5 Pro smartphone has reportedly received a price drop of Rs 295 while the price for Spark 8p dropped by 5.1%.

Meanwhile, Vivo dealers in Thimphu said Vivo Android phones are much lower in price on average, given the wide range of high- and low-end Android phones from a variety of manufacturers. The manager said that Vivo phones are already sold at affordable prices.

The manager from Tashi Electronics said there is no new announcement for the price reduction. The Samsung dealer offers reduced prices on certain occasions.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu