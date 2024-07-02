Overview of Industrial Estates

The Department of Industry, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE), develops and maintains the industrial estates of Bjemina and Pasakha, along with four industrial parks: Dhamdum, Motanga, Norbugang, and Changchey. According to the department’s annual report, as of June 2024, Bjemina hosts 32 industries, Pasakha has 29 operational industries, and Dhamdum accommodates 44. Motanga houses 25 industries, while industries are under construction in Norbugang. Additionally, five proponents at Changchey have been allotted plots and are in various stages of processing their business licenses.

Bjemina Industrial Estate, located in Thimphu Dzongkhag, spans 32.759 acres and is leased to 32 domestic industries, with 29 currently operational. This represents a slight decrease from 33 industries in FY 2022-23. Among these, 12 fall under the “other” category (including manufacturers of bricks, ceramic products, and water recycling), followed by eight forest-based industries, six service industries, and two agro-based industries. There are also four approved fabrication activities. Bjemina has the highest concentration of small-scale industries (50%), followed by medium-scale (25%) and cottage-scale industries (25%), with no large-scale industries.

Pasakha Industrial Estate, covering 146 acres, has 39 plots, 38 of which are leased to industries. As of June 2024, 29 industries were operational. The estate maintains the same number of industries as the previous year. It hosts seven agro and food-based industries, 13 mineral and chemical-based industries, 14 under the “other” category (including the plastic industry, brick manufacturers, and crushing plants), and four fabrication activities. Pasakha has the highest concentration of medium-scale (50.0%) and large-scale (34.2%) industries, followed by small-scale industries (15.8%).

Dhamdum Industrial Park, spread across 169 acres with an allocable area of 144.7 acres (Pockets A & C), accommodated 44 industries as of June 2024. While new provisional letters were issued, some allotments were terminated or withdrawn, keeping the number of industries nearly the same as FY 2022-2023. The park hosts three mineral and chemical-based industries, 12 agro and food-based industries, five forest and wood-based industries, 11 metal fabrication industries, eight workshop/service industries, and five under the “other” category. Dhamdum has the highest concentration of medium-scale industries (40.9%), followed by small-scale (38.6%), large-scale (13.6%), and cottage-scale (6.8%). There are 46.7 acres of vacant industrial land available for lease for clean-tech/low-polluting industries.

Norbugang Industrial Park, located in Samtse Dzongkhag along the Samtse–Sipsu highway and adjoining the Diana riverbed, spans 186.773 acres with 138.6 acres allocable. Initially, it was 147.552 acres, with an additional 39.221 acres of private land acquired. As of June 2024, 10 industries were allotted plots; eight were under construction, two were processing licenses, and three were in the allotment process. Nine industries are chemical and mineral-based, and one is wood and forest-based.

Motanga Industrial Park, covering 155.856 acres with 82.8 acres allocable, accommodates 25 industries, including foreign direct investments (FDIs). As of June 2024, there were 30 allocable plots, 25 of which are allotted. The park hosts 11 mineral and chemical-based industries, five each under agro and food-based, four under forest and wood-based, and three under the “other” category, along with two fabrication activities. Motanga has the highest concentration of large-scale industries (44%), followed by small-scale (32%) and medium-scale (24%) industries. There are five vacant plots available.

The report highlights that cottage and small industries (CSIs) in Bhutan face limitations in enhancing and upgrading their products due to limited technological and other facilities, impeding their growth. To address this, the Department has procured necessary machinery and equipment for installation at the park. This includes core machines and equipment that startups and CSIs cannot afford on their own. A Common Facility Center (CFC) has been established, providing essential technical facilities like drying and packaging machines to improve the quality and productivity of finished products.

Changchey CSI Park, under Semjong Gewog in Tsirang Dzongkhag, covers 2.44 acres. As of June 2024, five proponents have been allotted plots, mainly for small-scale food-based industries, and are in various stages of processing their business licenses.