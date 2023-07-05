Over Nu 5bn unresolved irregularities: PAC Report 

While, the highest irregularities of about Nu 4.36bn were due to shortfalls, lapses and deficiencies in the top ten agencies

According to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Report, out of total unresolved irregularities of about Nu 7.5bn in December 2022, about Nu 2.04bn (27.22%) was settled as of 31st May, 2023 leaving a balance of about Nu 5.47bn (72.78%).

Out of the total unresolved balance, the highest irregularities were in shortfalls, lapses and deficiencies amounting to about Nu 4.36bn (79.76%), followed by Nu 1.08bn (19.80%) to non-compliance to laws and Nu 24.16mn (0.44%) were in the cases of fraud and corruption.

For instance, under the top ten agencies with the cases of shortfall, lapses and deficiencies, Regional Revenue and Customs Office (RRCO) in Phuentsholing including SBA made the highest amounting to about Nu 2.86bn, followed by Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project Authority of about Nu 696.7mn.

Similarly, the Dungsam Cement Corporation Ltd. (SA) made about Nu 272.703mn shortfalls, lapses and deficiencies, followed by State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Ltd amounting to Nu 272.185mn and about Nu 236.81mn in Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Authority.

While, the Penden Cement Authority Ltd. and Jakar Regional Office, NRDCL in Bumthang also amounted with about Nu 187.2mn and Nu 134.82mn.

In addition, Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH) – CD Account also made a shortfall, lapses and deficiencies of about Nu 117.9mn and Ministry of Works & Human Settlement and then the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) made about Nu 82.65mn.

Meanwhile, the least shortfall, lapses and deficiencies from the top ten agencies was made by Regional RRCO in Gelephu amounting to about Nu 76.92mn.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu