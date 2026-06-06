Over 7,700 Bhutanese Remain in GCC Countries as Government Prepares Evacuation Plan from Middle East

The Royal Government has assured the safety and welfare of Bhutanese citizens residing in the Middle East, while putting in place a comprehensive contingency and evacuation plan should the ongoing regional conflict deteriorate further.

Responding to questions during the ongoing Parliament session on June 5, Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister D.N. Dhungyel informed the House that as of May 4, 2026, a total of 71,327 Bhutanese nationals are living abroad, of which 7,786 or 10.91% reside in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in the Middle East.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MoFAET), the largest concentration of Bhutanese workers is in Kuwait, with 5,493 nationals, followed by Qatar with 1,168, the United Arab Emirates with 974, Bahrain with 133, and Oman with 18.

The issue was raised by MP Lhendup Wangdi of Bji Katsho Haa, who sought an update on the situation of Bhutanese citizens in the region amid escalating security concerns. The conflict, which intensified in February 2026, has affected several Gulf countries and disrupted regional security, air travel, employment, and civilian movement.

The Minister reported that since the onset of the conflict, 180 Bhutanese Overseas Workers (BOWs) have returned to Bhutan permanently. In addition, 119 BOWs are currently in Bhutan on vacation, while 122 workers who had returned on leave have since gone back to their respective countries of employment.

To support those who have returned permanently, the Department of Employment and Entrepreneurship (DoEE) under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE) has implemented a range of reintegration measures.

Of the 180 returnees, 90 have already secured permanent or temporary employment. Eleven individuals obtained permanent jobs, seven were placed in internships through the DRC, and 13 were engaged as enumerators. Twenty-six individuals participated in skilling programmes, including cultural guiding, Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD), and pastry training.

Another 33 returnees attended entrepreneurship boot camps, while 30 are exploring overseas employment opportunities. Of these, two have already won support and are currently in the process of establishing their businesses. Thirty-nine individuals are exploring opportunities within Bhutan, while 21 could not be contacted by authorities.

The Minister stated that the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Kuwait continues to maintain regular contact with the Bhutanese community and provides periodic situational reports to the government. Since the conflict began, the embassy has monitored travel and employment conditions, issued travel advisories, and facilitated voluntary returns.

Working closely with the DoEE, employment agents, and relevant stakeholders, the embassy supported the repatriation of 39 terminated workers and provided transit assistance to around 74 individuals. It also facilitated severance payments, air tickets, and alternative employment opportunities for affected workers.

Additionally, the embassy has assisted deportees, detainees, and individuals requiring medical support. The Minister informed Parliament that no Bhutanese nationals are currently reported to be in GCC prisons. The embassy has also helped resolve employment disputes and arranged return support and basic assistance for vulnerable individuals.

The government has dealso veloped a comprehensive contingency plan to ensure the safe evacuation and repatriation of Bhutanese nationals should the security situation worsen.

A six-agency GCC Coordination Committee has been established to oversee preparedness and response measures. MoFAET will lead overall coordination, stakeholder engagement, and emergency travel documentation. MoICE will manage matters relating to Bhutanese overseas workers, including coordination with employment agents and reintegration support.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will handle nationality documentation, while the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Kuwait will continue monitoring developments, maintaining a registry of Bhutanese nationals, disseminating travel information, and liaising with Bhutanese communities across the GCC region.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport will assess evacuation options and develop logistical arrangements, including charter flight modalities, while the Ministry of Finance will oversee contingency funding arrangements and develop financial procedures for emergency response operations.

The government has also established an inter-agency Monitoring Cell that provides regular updates to the GCC Coordination Committee.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu