Over 5,400 Families to Benefit as Government Finalises Third Child Plus Programme Payments

More than 5,400 families have been identified as eligible under the government’s Third Child Plus Programme (TCPP), with the first round of financial incentives expected to be disbursed this month following the completion of a nationwide verification exercise.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) said during the 29th Meet-the-Press session on July 3, 2026 that it had received a list of 5,458 eligible applicants from the Office of the Cabinet Affairs and Strategic Coordination (OCASC), based on records compiled by the Department of Census and Civil Registration under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Although the programme was officially launched in June, the ministry said payments were delayed due to a comprehensive verification and validation process designed to ensure that financial assistance reaches the correct beneficiaries.

Laigden Dzed, Chief Programme Officer at the Department of Public Health, said the verification exercise involves contacting every applicant individually to confirm Citizenship Identity Card (CID) details, bank account information, current address, and the birth order of the child, as well as obtaining consent to participate in the programme.

According to the ministry, the process took additional time as several applicants had incomplete or outdated contact information, requiring follow-up verification. The exercise also coincided with the government’s financial year-end closing in June, which further affected the payment timeline.

However, the ministry emphasised that participation in the programme is voluntary.

Beneficiaries are now expected to receive payments beginning in July 2026, with the first disbursement covering both June and July to ensure that eligible families are not disadvantaged by the delay.

Based on the preliminary list, the government expects to disburse more than Nu 54 million in the initial phase. The final number of beneficiaries will be confirmed upon completion of the verification process.

The ministry said the government is taking a cautious approach due to limited public resources and the need to ensure transparency, accountability, and accuracy in benefit distribution.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of all eligible families. Our priority is to ensure that support reaches every deserving beneficiary accurately, fairly, and in a timely manner,” the Chief Programme Officer said.

The distribution of third-child births shows significant variation across the country.

Trashigang recorded the highest number with 603 third births, followed by Mongar (541), Samdrup Jongkhar (411), Samtse (410), and Sarpang (350).

Other dzongkhags with relatively high numbers include Wangduephodrang (324), Dagana (318), Pemagatshel (314), Chhukha (301), and Trashiyangtse (299).

Among the remaining dzongkhags, Punakha recorded 246 third births, Zhemgang 244, Tsirang 241, Lhuentse 190, and Paro 169. Gasa recorded the lowest number with 20 third-child births.

Data further shows that out of the 5,458 eligible children, 3,696 are third-born, 1,253 are fourth-born, 356 are fifth-born, 90 are sixth-born, 36 are seventh-born, 9 are eighth-born, and 2 are ninth-born children.

The government has allocated Nu 31 million for the 2026–27 financial year to implement the Third Child Plus Programme.

The programme forms part of the government’s broader efforts to encourage population growth by providing financial support to families opting for a third child, amid concerns over Bhutan’s declining fertility rate and slowing population growth. These demographic trends have raised long-term concerns about labour force sustainability and population balance.

The Ministry of Health said verification of eligible applicants is nearing completion, and the first disbursement covering June and July is expected to be made this month, with remaining eligible beneficiaries to be included in subsequent payments.

The Third Child Plus Programme was officially launched on 4 June 2026, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu