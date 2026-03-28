Over 155 Bhutanese From Australia to Join Sixth Round of GMC Volunteering Program

As the sun rises over the vast Australian coastline this April, more than 155 Bhutanese living thousands of miles away will begin a journey back home. And this is a different journey, one driven by love, responsibility, and an unshakable belief in Bhutan’s future. They will travel to join the sixth batch of volunteers for the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) program, a national initiative envisioned by His Majesty The King and embraced as a defining chapter in Bhutan’s story of nation building.

For these Bhutanese volunteers—many from Perth, a city now affectionately known as “Little Bhutan”—the decision to return is deeply personal. It is a gesture of gratitude to the homeland that shaped them, and a promise to help secure a better future for generations yet to come. The volunteer programme, scheduled from 10–14 April 2026, has become a powerful symbol of how a small nation can rally its people across continents to build something historic.

The GMC team has capped participation for the sixth round at 8,750 to ensure meaningful engagement and proper coordination. Already, 5,000 of those slots have been pre-registered by Bhutanese residents in Australia and participants of spiritual programmes, reflecting the extraordinary enthusiasm across the diaspora. The remaining spaces will be opened through general registration, but the momentum from abroad is unmistakable: Bhutanese around the world see this as more than a programme—it is a call to serve.

For Kinley Tenzin, President of the Association of Bhutanese in Perth Inc., the outpouring of support did not come as a surprise. He describes it not as an act of convenience but of conviction. “Many are using their own leave, funding their own travel, and coming from long distances just to be part of this historic journey,” he said. “This shows that distance has not weakened our connection to Bhutan.”

His words speak to something deeper than logistical commitment. They reflect a collective awakening—an understanding among Bhutanese abroad that nation building is not the domain of policymakers alone, but of every citizen who carries Bhutan in their heart. The volunteers travelling from Australia see themselves not as outsiders looking back, but as active participants in Bhutan’s evolving national vision.

However, not everyone who wishes to join can do so. For many, work schedules, family responsibilities, or financial constraints make the journey impossible. But even this has given rise to its own kind of inspiration.

From Canberra, Dorji Tashi shares a sentiment that has resonated widely among the diaspora. “What truly inspires me is seeing Bhutanese in Australia taking initiative on their own,” he said. “Though I am missing this opportunity, I believe contribution can take many forms. Those who can travel and serve physically are making a powerful offering. Those of us who cannot may still contribute through support, coordination, professional skills, or future planning.”

His message is a reminder that nation building is not limited to physical presence. It is a continuous, shared effort—expressed through ideas, resources, encouragement, and the quiet resolve to strengthen Bhutan from wherever one lives. In many ways, the diaspora’s yearning to serve has strengthened, not diluted, their attachment to home.

This sixth batch of the GMC Volunteer Program will support preparatory work for the Kurukulee Centre, a key spiritual landmark within the Mindfulness City. Volunteers will participate in both spiritual and physical activities, grounding their service in the values that have guided Bhutan for centuries. Sang offerings and collective prayers will be led by revered spiritual masters of the Pedling tradition, including Gangteng Trulku Rinpoche, Sungtrul Rinpoche, and Thuksey Rinpoche. Alongside this, volunteers will help prepare and clear the site ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony.

For many, GMC represents not only an economic and developmental milestone, but a living embodiment of what Bhutan can become when tradition and modernity walk hand in hand. It is a project designed to create opportunity—but built on values, identity, and collective aspiration.

Since His Majesty The King announced the vision for Gelephu Mindfulness City on 17 December 2023, interest and involvement have grown steadily. GMC is envisioned as a Special Administrative Region and a global hub for wellness, education, green energy, agri-tech, finance, aviation, and spiritual tourism. Yet the heart of the project lies in its people: those who will build it, believe in it, and breathe life into it.

This is why the volunteer programme matters. It is not just civic engagement; it is a declaration of unity. A reminder that Bhutan’s strength has always come from its people—home and abroad—moving together with shared purpose.

As registration opens for the remaining slots, the story unfolding is bigger than any single batch of volunteers. It is the story of a nation being built not only through plans and policies but through devotion, sacrifice, and the enduring spirit of Bhutanese everywhere

Nidup Lhamo

From Thimphu