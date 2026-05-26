Over 10,975 MT Agricultural Products Exported in First Quarter of 2026

More than 10,975 metric tonnes (MT) of primary agricultural produce were exported between January and April 2026, which reflected sustained demand for Bhutanese farm products in regional and international markets. The latest export figures highlighted the continued importance of agriculture in supporting rural incomes, cross-border trade, and foreign exchange earnings.

According to official export data maintained with the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Cooperatives (DAMC), oranges emerged as Bhutan’s single largest agricultural export commodity during the four-month period, accounting for 8,012.40 MT of total exports. The bulk of orange exports were destined for India and Bangladesh, reaffirming the strong regional demand for Bhutanese citrus products.

Orange exports were particularly high in January, reaching 7,071.4 MT, before slowing significantly in February with 941.04 MT. The seasonal nature of citrus harvesting and export cycles largely influenced the monthly variation in trade volumes.

Arecanut also recorded strong export performance during the reporting period. Bhutan exported a total of 1,254.10 MT of arecanut to India and Bangladesh, making it the second-largest agricultural export commodity after oranges. Export volumes increased sharply in March, when shipments reached 813.44 MT, compared to 247.01 MT in February and 184.32 MT in April.

In addition, exports of processed arecanut, locally referred to as cut supari, totaled 168 MT during the same period, with India remaining the primary destination market. The figures indicated continued cross-border demand for both raw and processed arecanut products, which remain an important source of cash income for farmers and traders in southern Bhutan.

Ginger exports also maintained strong momentum, reaching 1,005.50 MT between January and April. India and Bangladesh accounted for the majority of shipments. Monthly export volumes remained relatively stable throughout the period, with 391.85 MT exported in February, and followed by 241.2 MT in March and 242.38 MT in April.

Ginger continues to be one of Bhutan’s most commercially viable export crops due to steady regional demand and comparatively high market value. However, pricing fluctuations and transport costs continue to affect profitability for farmers.

Cardamom, another major cash crop, recorded exports totaling 507.30 MT during the same period. Exports were directed primarily to India and Bangladesh. Monthly shipments showed moderate fluctuations, with exports peaking at 165.12 MT in February before declining to 95.20 MT in April.

Although export volumes were lower compared to oranges and ginger, cardamom remained one of Bhutan’s highest-value agricultural exports due to its premium pricing in regional spice markets.

Meanwhile, exports of cordyceps, despite extremely small quantities, continued to generate attention because of the product’s exceptionally high market value. Bhutan exported approximately 0.016779 MT of cordyceps during the reporting period to markets including Thailand, Vietnam, Poland, and the United States.

Cordyceps remained one of Bhutan’s niche high-value exports, with demand driven largely by traditional medicine and wellness markets overseas. Officials noted that while export volumes remain small, the commodity contributes significantly to rural livelihoods in highland communities where harvesting is permitted under regulated conditions.

The export data also showed smaller volumes of kidney beans, rajma beans, soybean, turmeric, potato, yam, and sweet buckwheat being exported, primarily to India. Sweet buckwheat exports totaling 10.10 MT were exported to Japan, which indicated growing diversification in Bhutan’s agricultural export destinations.

Officials said the latest figures reflect both the strengths and vulnerabilities of Bhutan’s agriculture sector. The data also highlighted Bhutan’s heavy dependence on seasonal agricultural trade, with export performance often influenced by weather conditions, harvest cycles, logistics, and regional market demand.

On the other hand, the steady export performance during the first four months of 2026 is expected to support rural economic activity and foreign currency earnings. Officials emphasized the importance of improving agricultural value chains, post-harvest infrastructure, storage facilities, and market access to increase export competitiveness. There are also growing calls for enhanced product diversification and branding to help Bhutanese agricultural products secure premium prices in international markets.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu