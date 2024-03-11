Our Homes are the Stages

Envisioning a gender-equal world entails picturing a society liberated from biases, stereotypes, and discrimination. It is a world characterized by diversity, equity, and inclusivity, where individuals are celebrated for their unique differences. In this ideal world, gender equality is not merely an aspiration but a reality—a fundamental principle that guides every aspect of life.

In such a world, every individual, regardless of gender, enjoys equal opportunities and rights. Women are empowered to pursue their aspirations without facing systemic barriers or societal constraints. They are not confined by traditional gender roles or limited by stereotypes; instead, their skills, and contributions are recognized and valued on par with their male counterparts. It involves dismantling institutionalized discrimination and fostering inclusive spaces where diversity thrives.

This is the type of world being envisaged and critics will be fast to say that a perfect world is a far-fetched dream. However, we can move closer to the ideal, even if we do not reach it. Achieving gender equality requires collective action and necessitates the active involvement of governments, organizations, communities, and individuals in dismantling systemic barriers and promoting inclusivity.

However, while implementing various measures is crucial, their effectiveness would be unparalleled if accompanied by actions taken at home. It becomes the paramount responsibility of parents to instill in their children values that transcend mere lip service. We must tell our children that we do not invoke just Guru Rimpoche and the Buddha; that we seek divine energy and intervention from figures like Tara.

If we instruct our daughters to serve guests, we should concurrently teach our sons the importance of sharing household responsibilities, such as picking up cups or helping with other chores. Parents must empower all their children, regardless of gender, to recognize and embrace their full potential, fostering an environment where achievements and contributions are celebrated irrespective of gender.

Men should actively participate in household chores, such as washing dishes, rather than leaving such tasks solely to their spouses. It’s imperative that we not only refrain from making sexist comments ourselves but also educate our children to avoid perpetuating such harmful behavior.

Moreover, it is essential to purify our thoughts and eradicate the notion of viewing women solely as objects of desire or sex symbols. The accumulation of such thoughts and actions perpetuates discriminatory attitudes and behaviors.

Similarly, children absorb and internalize the practices and behaviors modeled by their parents. They observe, learn, and form judgments based on what they witness within the home environment, shaping their understanding of right and wrong. Therefore, it is incumbent upon parents to set a positive example and cultivate an environment where gender equality is not just preached but practiced daily.

We can forge a world where gender equality is not just an ideal but a lived reality. We can strive to create a future where gender equality flourishes, bringing about a more just, prosperous, and harmonious world for all. But we need to have this set in our homes. Gender equality should begin from our homes.