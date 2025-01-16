Oro Bank operating smoothly: CEO
Oro Bank operating smoothly: CEO
Oro Bank operating smoothly: CEO
Bhutan’s growth rate to exceed 5% in 2025: WESP Report
Civil Servants say Trust Deficient demoralizes them
Samdrup Jongkhar: Gateway to Eastern Bhutan’s Tourism Renaissance
Retirement benefits decrease, declines to Nu 993M in FY 2023/2024
Trending Now
Oro Bank operating smoothly: CEO

Oro Bank operating smoothly: CEO

Other than some minor technical glitches, no major disruptions were encountered so far

On May 24, Oro Bank launched its Minimum Viable Product (MVP) as the official banking partner for Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). CEO Mike Kayamori expressed satisfaction with the bank’s performance, noting that while there were a few technical challenges, overall operations are running smoothly. “Everything is within expectations. There were some minor technical issues, but business has been as usual,” he shared.

One of the key initiatives to emerge from this partnership has been the Gelephu International Airport Fixed-Term Deposit, which has seen significant interest from tens of thousands of Bhutanese Living Abroad (BLA). According to Kayamori, the nation-building campaign for the airport has already raised millions of

US dollars, thanks to the investment contributions from Bhutanese overseas. In response to increasing demand, the bank extended the deadline for purchasing these fixed-term deposits until the end of March, 2025. The extension, Kayamori explained, was necessary to accommodate the growing interest and the logistical challenges involved in opening accounts and processing the deposits.

The Fixed-Term Deposit offers two investment plans: a one-time deposit with a 10-year tenure starting at USD 1,000, and a monthly plan with a two-year subscription starting at USD 250. Investors have the option to receive an annual interest rate of four percent if paid in US dollars, or a higher rate of 10 percent if they opt for Ngultrum. The CEO mentioned that the bank had to extend the original deadline due to technical difficulties in opening accounts and resolving related issues, which were more complex than initially anticipated.

The Fixed-Term Deposit program has garnered particular interest from Bhutanese communities, especially in Australia. However, not all Bhutanese abroad are able to participate due to regulatory constraints and technical challenges. Kayamori highlighted that certain countries, including Canada, as well as parts of the Middle East and Africa, are currently unable to invest due to issues with opening accounts or making international wire transfers. The CEO assured that the bank was working on solutions with its compliance team and third-party remittance partners to overcome these barriers.

Oro Bank is actively collaborating with GMC to address the high international transfer fees that can discourage potential investors. Kayamori explained that several fees are incurred during the transfer process, including those charged by the sending bank, intermediary bank, and correspondent bank. To reduce this financial burden, the bank is in discussions to subsidize or simplify the transfer process, aiming to alleviate the challenges faced by investors. However, he emphasized that no official announcement had yet been made regarding these changes, although he hoped to provide an update soon.

Importantly, Oro Bank has committed not to charge any fees for the Fixed-Term Deposit program itself. Subscribers to the program will be recognized for their contributions with a certificate of appreciation at the new Gelephu airport terminal once the project is completed.

The construction of the Gelephu International Airport is scheduled to begin this year, with an expected completion date by the end of 2029. His Majesty the King has emphasized the airport’s significance as a critical part of the GMC’s development and a strategic asset for the nation’s security and economic growth.

Through these efforts, Oro Bank, in partnership with GMC, is helping to facilitate global investments that will play a pivotal role in the development of the Gelephu International Airport, contributing to Bhutan’s national progress.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu

Post Views: 241
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Oro Bank operating smoothly: CEO

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Oro Bank operating smoothly: CEO
Oro Bank operating smoothly: CEO