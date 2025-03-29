Oro Bank: Investment - A Legacy Beyond Wealth
Oro Bank: Investment - A Legacy Beyond Wealth
Oro Bank: Investment - A Legacy Beyond Wealth
The Gatekeepers of Bhutan’s Tourism: The Power and Responsibility of Tour Operators
Bhutan’s Fiscal Policy in 13th FYP Aims for Stability and Growth
Business Community Welcomes Jogighopa Waterway
Hydropower to Propel Bhutan’s Economy to 8.93% in 2025
Trending Now
Oro Bank: Investment - A Legacy Beyond Wealth

Oro Bank: Investment – A Legacy Beyond Wealth

It is truly moving to witness the unwavering spirit of the Bhutanese diaspora as nearly 15,000 Bhutanese Living Abroad (BLA) have invested in Oro Bank. But this investment is not merely about financial stakes or economic returns—it is something far greater. It is a testament to an unbreakable bond, a silent yet profound response to the call of the homeland, a reminder that distance may separate them, but devotion to Bhutan remains steadfast.

This moment is not measured in figures or monetary value. What truly matters is the act itself—the choice to give, to stand in solidarity, to declare that no matter how far they may roam, their hearts remain tethered to the land that shaped them. It is a testament to unity, to the deep-seated love that every Bhutanese carries for their country, a love that transcends borders, time, and circumstance.

Some may have given much, others little—but the amount is irrelevant. What matters is that they did contribute, that they chose to be part of something greater than themselves, that they have not forgotten where they come from. And above all, it is proof that when Bhutan calls, its children—no matter how far away—will always answer.

Moreover, this investment carries profound significance, as it is primarily dedicated to the construction of the Gelephu International Airport—a project of monumental scale, one that heralds a new era for Bhutan. It is not just an infrastructure project; it is the foundation upon which the nation’s future will rise, a symbol of ambition, progress, and boundless possibility.

And yet, imagine a moment so pivotal in our history, a chapter so defining, only to find that few Bhutanese had a hand in shaping it. What would it say of us, as a people, if we stood by while others took the lead in building our nation’s tomorrow? Would it not be a loss far greater than missed investment—a loss of ownership, of identity, of the deep sense of responsibility that binds us to our homeland?

Oro Bank will soon open its doors to Bhutanese within the country, and there is no doubt—our people will invest. But imagine, for a moment, something even more extraordinary. Imagine the power, the symbolism, the sheer marvel of every Bhutanese investing—or at the very least, every earning Bhutanese stepping forward to take part.

Think of the message we would send to the world. It would not merely be a display of financial participation; it would be a thunderous declaration of unity, of faith in our future, of an unbreakable bond between a nation, its King and its people.

Yes, it may be daunting if the lower investment limits are high. But it is not impossible.  If we cannot do it alone, we can do it together. Families can join hands; relatives and friends can unite.  For, this is not just about money—it is about solidarity, about staking our claim in the future of Bhutan.

Twice did our beloved King ask us—on the sacred occasions of our National Days in 2023 and 2024—“Are you with me?” And twice did we say: “Yes!” Now is the time to honor our promise.

A nation is strongest when its people believe in its future, when they take part in writing its story. For Bhutan to step boldly into this new era, it must be with the hands, hearts, and hopes of its own people leading the way.

Post Views: 281
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Oro Bank: Investment - A Legacy Beyond Wealth

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Oro Bank: Investment - A Legacy Beyond Wealth
Oro Bank: Investment - A Legacy Beyond Wealth