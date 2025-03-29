Oro Bank: Investment – A Legacy Beyond Wealth

It is truly moving to witness the unwavering spirit of the Bhutanese diaspora as nearly 15,000 Bhutanese Living Abroad (BLA) have invested in Oro Bank. But this investment is not merely about financial stakes or economic returns—it is something far greater. It is a testament to an unbreakable bond, a silent yet profound response to the call of the homeland, a reminder that distance may separate them, but devotion to Bhutan remains steadfast.

This moment is not measured in figures or monetary value. What truly matters is the act itself—the choice to give, to stand in solidarity, to declare that no matter how far they may roam, their hearts remain tethered to the land that shaped them. It is a testament to unity, to the deep-seated love that every Bhutanese carries for their country, a love that transcends borders, time, and circumstance.

Some may have given much, others little—but the amount is irrelevant. What matters is that they did contribute, that they chose to be part of something greater than themselves, that they have not forgotten where they come from. And above all, it is proof that when Bhutan calls, its children—no matter how far away—will always answer.

Moreover, this investment carries profound significance, as it is primarily dedicated to the construction of the Gelephu International Airport—a project of monumental scale, one that heralds a new era for Bhutan. It is not just an infrastructure project; it is the foundation upon which the nation’s future will rise, a symbol of ambition, progress, and boundless possibility.

And yet, imagine a moment so pivotal in our history, a chapter so defining, only to find that few Bhutanese had a hand in shaping it. What would it say of us, as a people, if we stood by while others took the lead in building our nation’s tomorrow? Would it not be a loss far greater than missed investment—a loss of ownership, of identity, of the deep sense of responsibility that binds us to our homeland?

Oro Bank will soon open its doors to Bhutanese within the country, and there is no doubt—our people will invest. But imagine, for a moment, something even more extraordinary. Imagine the power, the symbolism, the sheer marvel of every Bhutanese investing—or at the very least, every earning Bhutanese stepping forward to take part.

Think of the message we would send to the world. It would not merely be a display of financial participation; it would be a thunderous declaration of unity, of faith in our future, of an unbreakable bond between a nation, its King and its people.

Yes, it may be daunting if the lower investment limits are high. But it is not impossible. If we cannot do it alone, we can do it together. Families can join hands; relatives and friends can unite. For, this is not just about money—it is about solidarity, about staking our claim in the future of Bhutan.

Twice did our beloved King ask us—on the sacred occasions of our National Days in 2023 and 2024—“Are you with me?” And twice did we say: “Yes!” Now is the time to honor our promise.

A nation is strongest when its people believe in its future, when they take part in writing its story. For Bhutan to step boldly into this new era, it must be with the hands, hearts, and hopes of its own people leading the way.