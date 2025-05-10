Operation Sindoor – India’s Matured Move against Terror

Tensions continue to escalate in South Asia as two nuclear-armed neighbors, India and Pakistan, inch dangerously closer to the brink of full-scale conflict. The deep-rooted hostilities, fueled by a complex history of territorial disputes, cross-border incidents, and political rhetoric, have once again brought the region to a precarious juncture. As diplomatic efforts wane and military posturing intensifies, the risk of miscalculation looms large—raising serious concerns within the international community about the potential consequences of a confrontation between two nations with nuclear capabilities.

How did it all begin? The spark was the tragic Pahalgam attack—an incident that has been clearly outlined by India’s Foreign Secretary, Shri Vikram Misri, during a media briefing on May 7, 2025. “On April 22, 2025,” he stated, “Pakistani nationals and Pakistan-trained terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out a brutal assault on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The attack claimed the lives of 26 people, including one Nepali national, marking the highest civilian death toll in a terrorist incident on Indian soil since the Mumbai attacks of November 26, 2008.”

The Indian government, however, did not issue an immediate response. Instead, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi undertook a series of high-level consultations, engaging in multiple rounds of discussions with opposition leaders, senior officials from the Indian Armed Forces, the National Security Advisor, as well as heads of state and government from various countries. These deliberations reflected a measured and strategic approach, underscoring the seriousness with which India viewed both the incident and its broader implications.

In the early hours of May 7, India launched its response—Operation Sindoor was set into motion. As articulated by the Indian Foreign Secretary, “it was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 attack be brought to justice.” He further stated, “Despite two weeks having passed since the incident, Pakistan has taken no tangible steps to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure operating within its territory or areas under its control. Instead, its response has been limited to denials and counter-accusations. Meanwhile, intelligence assessments indicated that further attacks on Indian targets were imminent. It was, therefore, imperative to act—both as a deterrent and a pre-emptive measure.”

He said the actions were “measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible,” with focus “on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India.”

Indian Armed Forces executed missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to the Indian forces, the strikes targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

On May 8th, 2025, the FS reiterated. “Our intention has not been to escalate matters…. And our response has been targeted, precise, controlled and measured. No military targets have been selected. Only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit.”

Pakistan’s response, however, has manifested in a series of drone incursions and other attacks across the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in civilian casualties. Explosions continue to be reported in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, contributing to an increasingly volatile atmosphere. Unconfirmed reports suggest that a Pakistani Air Force jet was downed by Indian air defence systems in the Pathankot sector of Punjab. Additionally, Indian media, citing defence sources, have reported that two Pakistani drones were intercepted and brought down by the Indian Army in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

These developments indicate a concerning trend of escalation, despite India’s stated position and calibrated response—prompting growing unease among international observers. In the midst of rising tensions, India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, conveying India’s firm commitment to countering any attempts by Pakistan to further aggravate the situation. He underscored that India’s actions have been both targeted and proportionate, aimed solely at addressing the threat of cross-border terrorism.

From the United States, Vice President JD Vance offered a candid perspective on the India–Pakistan conflict, stating that the situation is “fundamentally not America’s business” and lies beyond the scope of U.S. control.

In an interview with Fox News, Vice President Vance acknowledged that while the United States can play a role in urging both nations to de-escalate, it does not intend to intervene directly. “At its core, India has longstanding grievances with Pakistan, and Pakistan has responded in kind. What we can do is encourage both sides to dial down the tensions,” he remarked. “But this is ultimately a regional matter. It is not our place to intervene, nor does it fall within our capacity to control.”

He added, “Naturally, we are concerned whenever nuclear-armed states edge toward a major confrontation. As both Secretary Rubio and the President have stated, our priority is to see this situation de-escalate swiftly and peacefully. However, these are sovereign nations, and their decisions are beyond our command.”

As tensions continue to escalate, one undeniable truth remains at the core of the current crisis—the horrific events of April 22, when innocent civilians were brutally killed in Pahalgam, an incident described by the Indian Foreign Secretary as the first clear act of escalation. This tragedy is, regrettably, part of a broader pattern. India has long faced cross-border terrorism, with militants infiltrating its territory and targeting both security forces and civilians. The world witnessed this in 2008 during the Mumbai attacks, and again—though directed primarily at military personnel—in 2016 and 2019.

For India, the Pahalgam attack represented a breaking point. Yet, even in the face of such provocation, India’s response was measured and restrained. Operation Sindoor was not a retaliatory strike for the sake of escalation, but a carefully calibrated mission aimed specifically at dismantling the terrorist infrastructure responsible for the April 22 attack. It was a demonstration of resolve, carried out with precision and a commitment to uphold the dignity of a nation responding to violence without compromising its principles.

As we witness these unfolding events, it is vital to keep one fundamental truth in focus: there can be no justification for terrorism, and no tolerance for those who perpetrate it. The deliberate targeting of innocent lives is a crime against humanity—no ideology, grievance, or cause can ever legitimize such acts. Tragically, we have seen these horrors repeat themselves across the globe, leaving deep scars in countless countries and communities. From New York to Paris, from Nairobi to Mumbai, and now in Pahalgam, 2025—terrorism has inflicted immense suffering and loss.

What the world urgently needs today is a unified and unwavering commitment to confronting terrorism in all its manifestations. Acts of terror, regardless of where they occur or who carries them out, represent a direct assault on the shared values of humanity—peace, dignity, and the sanctity of innocent life. Combating this global menace requires more than condemnation; it demands collective resolve, strategic cooperation, and decisive, coordinated action from the international community.

Efforts such as those undertaken by the Government of India—measured, precise, and rooted in the principle of safeguarding civilians—should be viewed as examples of how a nation can act firmly without losing sight of justice and proportionality. These are not actions of retaliation, but of responsibility—intended to disrupt terrorist networks while minimizing harm to non-combatants.

If the global community can rise above divisions and unite around the shared goal of eradicating terrorism, we may yet prevent the repetition of atrocities that have left deep scars on our collective memory: the horrific attacks on the Twin Towers in New York in 2001, the London bombings of 2005, the Paris attacks in 2015, and most recently, the brutal massacre of innocent civilians in Pahalgam, India, on April 22, 2025.

Such horrors must never be allowed to happen again. The time for moral clarity, international cooperation, and sustained commitment is now.

Ugyen Tenzin from Thimphu