Only One Investment Bhutan Summit MoU Reaches FDI Registration

87% of Nu 55 billion investment pipeline is still under discussion; the ministry cites global uncertainty and market challenges.

More than three months after the Invest Bhutan Summit 2026 concluded with commitments linked to Nu 55 billion in proposed investments, only one of the nine Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the summit has progressed to the formal Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) registration stage.

The summit was positioned as a key platform to attract foreign investors into priority sectors such as agribusiness, renewable energy, and IT. However, as of May 2026, most projects remain at early stages of engagement.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment (MoICE), the nine MoUs signed during the summit are non-binding in nature and were not intended to immediately translate into investment commitments.

Out of the nine MoUs, only one project has reached the formal FDI registration stage, while several others continue to remain under discussion between local proponents and potential investors.

The official from the ministry said that investor engagement is still ongoing, with local project proponents working to further develop proposals into investment-ready structures.

“The MoUs signed during the summit are non-binding in nature and were not specifically intended for investment purposes. A few parties continue to actively engage with their counterparts on potential projects,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that investors typically require demonstrated project viability and traction before committing capital.

On the broader pipeline of 26 investment-ready projects, progress has been mixed across sectors.

In the agribusiness sector, the ministry shared that two projects have already been issued FDI registration certificates.

In contrast, progress in the renewable energy sector remains at the discussion stage. The Druk Holding and Investment (DHI) is currently engaging with several potential investors for possible partnerships, though no additional projects have yet reached registration.

The FDI Rules 2025, which allow up to 100% foreign ownership in sectors such as Information technology (IT) and renewable energy, have been cited as a major policy reform aimed at attracting investors.

However, the ministry clarified that FDI policy allowing 100% ownership is not directly applied in summit projects.

“The government permits up to 100% foreign ownership in certain sectors such as IT and renewable energy, like solar energy projects. However, the level of ownership pursued is ultimately at the discretion of the project proponents,” the ministry said.

The ministry further noted that the projects showcased at the summit were developed by local proponents and therefore were not structured specifically for full foreign ownership participation.

Despite the high-value investment target, the majority of the pipeline remains in preliminary stages.

As of May 2026, approximately 87% of the Nu 55 billion worth of projects are still under initial discussions with foreign partners, according to the ministry.

According to the ministry, the slow materialization of investments is attributed to the time required for due diligence, market assessments, and investor decision-making processes.

“In addition, ongoing tensions in the Middle East have also delayed investment decisions for some of the MoUs signed,” the ministry said.

On investor risk mitigation, the Ministry shared that one of the key concerns being addressed is regulatory uncertainty.

By promoting projects through platforms such as the Invest Bhutan Summit, the ministry said it aims to provide assurance that investment in priority sectors such as renewable energy and IT is supported at the policy level.

This, according to Ministry, helps reduce uncertainty regarding government approvals and improves investor confidence in entering the Bhutanese market.

The ministry also shared broader structural challenges in attracting foreign direct investment into Bhutan.

Bhutan’s small domestic market size and its limited global visibility continue to pose constraints in competing for international capital.

The ministry shared that investors have multiple global options and therefore undertake extensive evaluation before committing to any market.

“Serious investors generally take time to conduct due diligence and thoroughly assess opportunities before proceeding with formal applications,” the ministry said.

The ministry also added that continued efforts are needed to promote Bhutan more effectively as an investment destination and improve international awareness of available opportunities.

While immediate financial inflows from the Summit remain limited, the ministry shared that the initiative demonstrates a strong long-term commitment to strengthening Bhutan’s investment pipeline.

The Invest Bhutan Summit, the ministry said, is expected to gradually contribute to improved investor engagement and greater alignment of local projects with international capital requirements over time.

Electricity Tariff Revision: A Necessary Transition, a Delicate Balance

The ongoing discussions on Bhutan’s proposed electricity tariff revision have emerged as one of the more consequential policy debates in recent times. What is notable is not only the substance of the proposal itself, but the tone of engagement it has generated. Across Parliament and among key stakeholders, the dialogue has remained largely measured and constructive, with broad acknowledgment of the underlying issues, even as caution is expressed regarding the impact of change.

At its core, this is expected to generate debate and, quite naturally, resistance. Electricity is unlike most other goods or services. It is an essential part of modern life, so deeply integrated into everyday activity that its importance is often only fully felt when access becomes costly or constrained. In Bhutanese society, in particular, electricity has long been viewed not simply as a utility, but as a public good closely tied to national development and household wellbeing. Any adjustment in its pricing structure therefore tends to draw close public attention and concern.

What makes the current moment significant is the gradual shift in how electricity is understood and managed. The sector is increasingly moving away from a purely welfare-based model towards one that recognises electricity as both a social necessity and an economic asset.

The proposed tariff revision reflects this shift in orientation. It signals a move towards cost-reflective pricing, where electricity tariffs are more closely aligned with the actual costs of generation, transmission, and distribution. Policy direction is increasingly focused on ensuring that the power sector remains financially sustainable, particularly as Bhutan continues to invest in hydropower expansion, transmission infrastructure, and urban distribution systems.

Unsurprisingly, these changes have raised important concerns, particularly around equity. A central challenge lies in balancing household affordability with the financial demands of a growing and capital-intensive power sector. This has led to a broader policy question: how should the costs and benefits of this transition be shared fairly across different sections of society?

Another dimension that has entered the discussion is what can be described as pricing under uncertainty. Concerns have been raised about the risk of delayed or incomplete projects, and the possibility that consumers may bear costs for infrastructure that is postponed, scaled down, or never fully realised. This issue highlights the need for greater clarity, transparency, and accountability in long-term energy planning and cost recovery mechanisms.

Closely related is the concept of tariff front-loading, where costs are recovered in advance of benefits being fully delivered. In such situations, current consumers effectively shoulder a larger portion of investment costs, while future users benefit from completed infrastructure. This raises important intergenerational questions about fairness and adds another layer of complexity to tariff design.

It is also evident that the current reform process is being approached cautiously. The government does not appear to be rushing the changes, nor is it implementing them without consultation or scrutiny. At the same time, there is a clear recognition among stakeholders that reform is necessary if the sector is to remain financially viable and capable of supporting future demand. This shared understanding is particularly important.

Ultimately, structural reforms of this scale must begin at a certain point. Bhutan’s electricity tariff revision represents one such starting point in the evolution of the country’s energy pricing framework. What stands out is a clear recognition that change is necessary, but also an equally strong understanding that it must be implemented with care, sensitivity, and balance. It is this equilibrium that will ultimately determine the success and acceptability of the transition in the years ahead.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu