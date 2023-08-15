One year away from the Golden Jubilee

Food Corporation of Bhutan limited to observe 49th foundation day

The Food Corporation of Bhutan Limited (FCBL) will be observing its foundation day tomorrow ( August 16) at Phuentsholing and in all its Regional Offices and 23 Depots across the country. According to FCBL’s chief executive officer (CEO), Dorji Tashi, the day is an opportune moment “to pay tribute to His Majesty the Great Fourth for giving birth to this incredible company with the precious mandate of National Food Security which shall remain relevant for Bhutan at all time.”

He also said that the event is also aimed at acknowledging leaders and employees of the past and present for having touched the lives of thousands of people through their services. “It is also an event to rededicate our effort to the continued growth and development of this company and also pay gratitude to His Majesty the King for the continued support and inspiration provided,” he said.

The foundation day will see FCBL launching its Annual Report. Additionally, FCBL’s legal officer, who is also the company secretary will be acknowledged for having obtained certification and batch from the Bar Council of Bhutan, acknowledging his knowledge and experience in the Bhutanese legal system.

“We will also honor Mr Chime Tshewang for choosing to return to work for the company at a time when our country is facing a mass exodus of people who are leaving abroad for better opportunities,” CEO Dorji Tashi said. Chime Tshering is the Executive Engineer who Heads the Estate and Engineering Division in FCBL. He completed his masters in Construction Management from the College of Science of Technology and returned to serve.

In what is a testament that FCBL does not forget its builders, Kinlay Tshering is being invited as the Guest of Honor. “He led this organization in 1986 as the Offg. Managing Director. Today he is 86 years old and resides in Phuentsholing,” Dorji Tashi said.

FCB was established with the Royal approval of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, under the Chairmanship of Her Royal Highness Ashi Dechhen Wangmo Wangchuck, the then representative of His Majesty in the Ministry of Development, in 1974. In the early days, FCB played multifaceted roles. It was engaged in supplying provisions during famine(s), ensuring markets for farmers and also in providing microcredits. amongst others. During the Covid 19 pandemic, FCBL was at the forefront, ensuring there were enough food reserves.

Ugyen Tenzin from Thimphu