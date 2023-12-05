Nyamrups will be back: DNT
The President of DNT, Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering casting vote at Sisinang Polling Station, Thimphu.

Although down and out this time due to the voting syndrome, Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT) says that they will be back with a bang after five years.

While expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love and support received during the electoral journey, the party sees the election outcome as an answer to the collective prayer for the nation’s success.

DNT’s President, Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering, along with the DNT team, acknowledged the challenges faced during governance and the campaign, highlighting their dedicated service during a challenging period in Bhutan’s history marked by the pandemic and geopolitical situations. The party drew satisfaction from the gradual recovery and credited His Majesty as the guiding light, expressing continual gratitude for the blessings received.

DNT took pride in steering the nation through an unprecedented national transformation, marked by the initiation of numerous groundbreaking initiatives. The leader acknowledged the side effects of dramatic shifts, expressing apologies to those affected while emphasizing the collective contribution to the nation-building process.

As Bhutan enters a crucial phase, the leader highlighted, “I would like to reiterate that Bhutan is at the most crucial phase. We have come past the intersections of all uncertainties. The road ahead for Bhutan is filled with excitement and prosperity.”

Underscoring the sincerity of their commitments, Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering affirmed that DNT’s participation in the electoral process was meaningful, pledging to continue serving the country with undeterred enthusiasm and an uplifting spirit. The leader called for collective effort, stressing that every Bhutanese has a responsibility in shaping the future of the nation.

With the electoral process advancing to the final round, the thanking message states that DNT remains committed to working together for Bhutan’s prosperity and growth. The leader concluded by assuring that the party and its members will continue to play their part in this new beginning for Bhutan.

Pema Tshomo & Pema Yuden from Thimphu

