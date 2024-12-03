Nurturing a Green Future: A Sapling Nursery in Tsirang

Nestled in the lush green laps of Lungsigang, Tsirang, a budding sapling nursery is sowing the seeds of a greener Bhutan. Managed by a former English teacher turned entrepreneur, this agroforestry-based initiative is setting an example of sustainable farming and community development.

The nursery boasts an impressive range of saplings, including cypress, avocado, hard walnut, soft walnut, coffee, and agarwood. Among these, cypress leads in numbers with an approximate count of 15,000, while there are 1,500 agarwood saplings, a valuable addition to Bhutan’s biodiversity. However, challenges have also marked this journey.

“Initially, I aimed to produce 15,000 agarwood saplings, but due to unavoidable factors, nearly 90% didn’t survive,” explains the 32 year old nursery owner, Monmoti Subbha. Despite this setback, there are currently 400 coffee saplings, 2,000 hard walnut, 1,500 avocado, and 400 soft walnut saplings, ensuring a diverse and resilient offering.

Before venturing into nursery farming, the owner worked as a contract English teacher at a monastic school. It was during this period that the seeds of entrepreneurship were sown. Starting with a small nursery catering to nearby villages, the idea of expansion took root. After thorough research, Lungsigang was chosen as the ideal location for a full-fledged nursery.

“I wanted to make a larger impact, so I decided to establish this nursery here,” shares the entrepreneur hailing from Tsangkha in Dagana.

The nursery is not just about saplings; it is also a source of livelihood for the local community. Currently, 12 local residents are employed as daily wage workers, along with one permanent employee, reflecting the project’s commitment to social development.

Establishing a nursery is no small feat. While there has been no government support so far, the project received a Nu 0.6 million fund from the Loden Foundation, a significant boost that helped bring the vision to life. However, sustainability remains a challenge.

“Running a nursery is expensive, and I have no immediate plans for further expansion due to the high costs involved,” admits the owner.

As a registered sapling supplier for the Bhutan Ecological Society (BES), the nursery has already secured a vital market. Looking ahead, the entrepreneur sees potential in supporting the government’s scientific thinning programs, which will require substantial replanting efforts.

“My aim is to cater to the BES and meet the demand for saplings as the government focuses on reforestation,” the mother of one explains.

Additionally, the nursery plans to expand its reach to nearby Dzongkhags, eliminating the need for buyers to travel long distances to Gelephu for their plants.

Currently, the most promising clients include local communities and organizations like BES. The entrepreneur’s goal is to bridge the gap between supply and demand in rural areas, making quality saplings accessible to all

Though the future of nurseries in Bhutan remains uncertain, this project is a testament to resilience and hope. “It’s been just a year, and I am yet to supply my saplings on a large scale. The future is never certain, especially in business, but I am optimistic,” says the owner, who is aided by her husband in all her endeavors.

By blending innovation, environmental stewardship, and community involvement, this nursery in Lungsigang is more than a business—it is a beacon of hope for sustainable growth in Bhutan. As it nurtures saplings today, it holds the promise of a greener tomorrow.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu