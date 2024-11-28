Number of tourists visiting Tsirang increases

The number of tourists visiting Tsirang this year, up to November, has surpassed the figure for the same period in 2023, according to dzongkhag officials. As of November 7, Tsirang had received 477 tourists, more than three times the 89 visitors recorded in the previous year.

Tsirang Dzongkhag has made sustained efforts to boost tourism, aiming to increase footfall from both domestic and international tourists following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the consolidated tabular data for tourist arrivals in Tsirang Dzongkhag for 2024, the number of foreign tourists who arrived in Tsirang this year, up to November, stood at 105 individuals, an increase of 388 compared to the same period in 2023. As for domestic tourism, the figure reached 321 individuals in 2024. About 51 regional tourists visited the dzongkhag in 2024, compared to just 12 in 2023.

Sources noted that in 2023, the number of foreign tourists was over 77, with the figure for the period from January to November 2024 higher by 22 individuals. Sunkosh Eco-Tourism saw the highest number of visitors in 2024, with 327 visitors in total—321 domestic, five international, and just one regional.

The highest number of international tourists visited the White Bellied Heron Conservation Center, which welcomed 58 international visitors, with no regional or domestic tourists recorded until November this year.

Between September and October, 40 regional tourists and seven international tourists visited Tsholingkhar Lhakhang, while 23 international tourists visited Tsirang Namgyel Choeling Dratshang in October.

During a visit arranged by a Bhutanese tour agent, four international tourists visited Tsholingkhar Lhakhang in September. The primary purpose of their visit was to receive blessings and teachings from the Tsholingkhar Lam. The tourists were particularly interested in the spiritual experiences offered by the Lhakhang.

Meanwhile, 40 regional tourists from Bangalore, India, visited the dzongkhag to receive blessings (Wang) from the resident lama. Their trip focused on exploring Bhutan’s rich cultural heritage, with a particular interest in Dzong architecture, temples, fortresses, and the natural beauty of the Himalayas.

In October 2024, 13 international tourists visited Tsirang Namgyel Choeling Dratshang to receive blessings (Wang) from the Lam Neten. Their visit was part of a broader tour exploring Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) initiatives.

The Assistant Economic Development Officer (Asst. EDMO) of Tsirang Dzongkhag, Ugyen Dhendup, noted that international tourists expressed fascination with the cultural and religious aspects of the site, offering special appreciation for the teachings and blessings they received.

Charingma Chiwog, under Rangthaling Gewog, attracted about five regional tourists in the year.

The Asst. EDMO emphasized that these visits highlight the increasing appeal of Tsirang Dzongkhag as a spiritual and cultural tourism destination, drawing both regional and international tourists. The potential for growth in the tourism sector, particularly focused on Bhutan’s unique cultural and spiritual offerings, is evident from the positive reception and experiences shared by the visitors.

By Sangay Rabten Tsirang