Nu 9.6bn generated from major industries in the country

Nu 7.4bn was generated through the sale of goods and services within the country

As of the third quarter of December 2023, a sum of Nu 9.6 billion (bn) was generated by major industries in the country through export of goods and services and sales within the country.

The major industries in the country includes the Army Welfare Project (AWP), Bhutan Fruit Products Limited (BFPL), Druk Wang Alloys Limited (DWAL), Lhaki Steels and Rolling Private Limited, Bhutan Brewery Private Limited (BBPL), Druk Ferro Alloys Limited (DFAL), Tashi Beverages Limited and Bhutan Silicon Private Limited (BSPL), amongst others.

According to the latest statistics from the Department of Macroeconomic Research and Statistics (DoMRS), Royal Monetary Authority (RMA), the country has generated about Nu 7.4bn through the sales of goods and services within the country. About Nu 1.7bn was generated through export to India, and Nu 399.20 million (mn) through export to countries other than India.

The third quarter of the monthly statistical bulletin of RMA which was released recently shows that Lhaki Steels and Rolling Pvt. Ltd, amongst the major industries in the country has generated the highest revenue of about Nu 4.2bn, followed by AWP with about Nu 1.4bn and about Nu 1.20bn by DWAL.

Similarly, DWAL made the highest export to India generating Nu 605.21mn, followed by AWP with Nu 376.84mn and Nu 282.81mn by Bhutan Silicon Metal Pvt. Ltd.

DWAL made the highest revenue of Nu 388.31mn after exporting the commodities to countries other than India, followed by Bhutan Fruit Products Ltd with Nu 10.89mn.

Similarly, Lhaki Steels and Rolling Pvt. Ltd made the highest revenue with about Nu 4.2bn through the sales made within the country, followed by Bhutan Brewery Pvt. Ltd with about Nu 1.4bn and about Nu 1.03bn was generated by AWP.

According to the statistics from the Department of Revenue and Custom (DRC), about Nu 49.17bn worth of commodities were exported to India as of last year by various manufacturing sectors in the country including the industrial sector.

For instance, last year the highest export made by the country to India includes the export of electricity generating about Nu 22.47bn, followed by export of base metals and articles of base metal worth Nu 17.11bn and about Nu 5.18bn was also generated through export of mineral products.

Similarly, last year the country also generated about Nu 7.69bn after exporting to countries other than India. The highest revenue generation from countries other than India was made by mineral products with about Nu 3.77bn, followed by base metals and article metals with about Nu 2.27bn and about Nu 1.57bn by vegetables, fruits, spices, grain and animal products, amongst others.

However, last year, the country imported goods worth about Nu 85.09bn from India and imported about Nu 33.69bn worth of commodities from countries other than India.

According to the statistics from DRC, the highest commodity imported last year from India was oil and fuels worth about Nu 19.78bn, followed by machinery, mechanical or electrical appliances, equipment and parts worth about Nu 14.05bn and about Nu 10.26bn worth of base metals and articles of base metal.

While last year the highest import from countries other than India includes machinery, mechanical, equipment and parts worth of about Nu 20bn, followed by products of chemical and allied industries worth of about Nu 2.56bn and oils and fuels worth about Nu 1.91bn.

Meanwhile, in terms of direction of trade, the country makes the highest export to India, followed by Bangladesh, Italy and Nepal, while the highest imports were made from India, China, Singapore and Thailand, amongst others.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu