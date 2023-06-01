Nu 4.37bn generated from Major Industries in the Country

Nu 2.23bn was generated through the sale of goods and services within the country

In 2022, a sum of Nu 4.37 billion (bn) was generated by major industries in the country through export of goods and services and sales within the country.

The major industries in the country includes the Army Welfare Project, Bhutan Polythene Company Limited (Ltd), Penden Cement Authority Ltd, Bhutan Ferro Alloys Ltd, Bhutan Agro Industries Ltd, Bhutan Concast Private (Pvt.) Ltd, Druk Wang Alloys Ltd, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials Bhutan Pvt. Ltd, Lhaki Steels and Rolling Pvt. Ltd, Druk Cement Pvt. Ltd, Druk Ferro Alloys Ltd, Tashi Beverages Ltd, Bhutan Silicon Metal Pvt. Ltd, Bhutan Board Products Ltd, Bhutan Fruit Products Ltd, amongst others.

According to the latest statistics from the Department of Macroeconomic Research and Statistics (DoMRS), Royal Monetary Authority (RMA), the country has generated about Nu 2.23bn through the sales of goods and services within the country while Nu 1.80bn was generated through export to India and Nu 114.46 million (mn) through an export to countries other than India.

The third quarter of the monthly statistical bulletin of RMA which was released recently shows that Lhaki Steels and Rolling Pvt. Ltd amongst the major industries in the country has generated the highest revenue of Nu 1.40bn, followed by Bhutan Ferro Alloys Ltd with Nu 1.05bn and Nu 383.29mn by Druk Wang Alloys Ltd.

Similarly, Bhutan Ferro Alloys Ltd made the highest export to India generating about Nu 812.4mn, followed by Bhutan Silicon Metal Pvt. Ltd with Nu 357.96mn and Nu 355.42mn by Druk Wang Alloys Ltd.

The Bhutan Silicon Metal Pvt. Ltd also made the highest revenue of Nu 86.89mn after exporting the commodities to countries other than India, followed by Druk Wang Alloys Ltd with Nu 27.56mn.

Similarly, Lhaki Steel and Rolling Pvt. Ltd made the highest revenue with Nu 1.40bn through the sales made within the country, followed by Druk Ferro Alloys Ltd with 232.10mn and Nu 223.52mn was generated by Tashi Beverages Ltd.

According to the statistics from the Department of Revenue and Custom (DRC), Nu 7.19bn worth of commodities were exported to India as of September last year by various manufacturing sectors in the country including the industrial sectors.

The highest export made by the country to India is base metals and articles of base metal generating about Nu 5.04bn, followed by export of mineral products worth Nu 1.31bn and Nu 332.9mn, which was generated by exporting processed foods and beverages.

Similarly, the country also generated about Nu 1.64bn after exporting to countries other than India. The highest revenue generators to countries other than India was made by mineral products with Nu 1.04bn, followed by base metals and article metals with Nu 298.9mn and Nu 278.5mn by vegetables, fruits, spices, grain and animal products, amongst others.

However, as of September last year, the country has imported goods worth Nu 23.82bn from India and imported Nu 10.45bn worth of commodities from countries other than India.

According to the statistics from DRC, the highest commodity imported from India is machinery, mechanical, electrical appliances, equipment and parts, amongst others with a worth of Nu 4.05bn, followed by base metals and articles of base metal worth Nu 3.11bn and Nu 1.84bn worth of vegetables and fruits, amongst others.

While, the highest import from countries other than India includes machinery, mechanical, equipment and parts worth of Nu 7.21bn, followed by processed foods and beverages worth of Nu 500.7mn and textiles, footwear, hats or headgears worth Nu 412.6mn.

Meanwhile, in terms of direction of trade, the country makes the highest export to India, followed by Bangladesh, Italy, Nepal, amongst others and the highest imports were made from India, China, Singapore, Thailand, amongst others.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu