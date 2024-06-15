Nu 29B allocated for LGs in FY 2024-2025
Nu 29B allocated for LGs in FY 2024-2025
Nu 29B allocated for LGs in FY 2024-2025
Kholongchhu Hydropower project expected to resume next month
འཆར་གཞི་ ༡༣ པ་ནང་ འཆར་དངུལ་ དངུལ་ཀྲམ་ཐེར་འབུམ་ ༥༡༢ བཞག་ཡོདཔ།
Mines and Minerals resurface in National Assembly
NA withdraws Impeachment Procedure Bill
Trending Now
Nu 29B allocated for LGs in FY 2024-2025

Nu 29B allocated for LGs in FY 2024-2025

The government has allocated Nu 29 billion (B) to Local Governments (LGs) and Thromdes for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-2025, according to Sherab Dorji from Bhutan.

Of the total budget outlay of Nu 29.7B, Nu 14B is designated as the current block grant for LGs to cover mandatory and controllable expenses. Additionally, Nu 168.895 million (M) is allocated for routine maintenance of Dzongkhag Roads (GC roads) under the Department of Surface Transport’s centrally executed activities.

Furthermore, Nu 3,833.761M is allocated as the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB’s) capital block grant, aimed at achieving the seven key deliverables outlined for LGs in the 13th Five Year Plan (FYP).

This approach of allocating capital block grants aims to enhance LGs’ autonomy and flexibility in prioritizing and addressing grassroots-level needs. However, implementation will strictly adhere to revised annual grant guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Moreover, the allocation of block grants for FY 2025-2026 will depend on the performance of FY 2024-2025 budgets, with criteria to be announced and sensitized during the fiscal year.

Additionally, Nu 3B under Project-Tied External includes Nu 1.5B earmarked for Government of India (GoI) Small Development Projects (SDP). These funds are intended to empower LGs to initiate impactful projects such as Chiwog roads, irrigation systems, drinking water supply, waste management, sanitation facilities, bridges, tourism development, land management, flood protection, and chain link fencing.

Similarly, lump sum budgets of Nu 11.25M per Dzongkhag, Nu 5.122M per Gewog, and Nu 56.25M per Thromde have been allocated, pending approval of projects and activities by the government during FY 2024-2025.

Based on designated focus areas, LGs will formulate projects and activities within funding limits ranging from Nu 5M to Nu 50M per activity.

Furthermore, Nu 637.500M under Dzongkhags is allocated for chain link fencing for Chiwogs (GoI/PTA), with an additional Nu 1.5B allocated for Dzongkhags and Thromdes based on approved Annual Workplans and Budgets (AWPB) for respective donor-funded projects.

The overall LG allocation also includes Nu 7.68B allocated to central agencies for major initiatives planned for LGs. This allocation mechanism aims to ensure timely implementation of significant programs to benefit LGs expeditiously.

Finally, the total LG budget allocation corresponds to 35.6% of total expenditure, excluding General Reserve (GR) provision, with capital allocation constituting about 44% of the total capital allocation.’

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu

Post Views: 47
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Nu 29B allocated for LGs in FY 2024-2025

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Nu 29B allocated for LGs in FY 2024-2025
Nu 29B allocated for LGs in FY 2024-2025