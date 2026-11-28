Bhutan is investing Nu 279 million in farm shops to strengthen agricultural marketing, but a fundamental question remains: who will buy the produce, how will it reach consumers, and can the outlets operate as viable businesses?

The National Council’s Economic Affairs Committee has raised concerns that the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Cooperatives (DAMC) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MoAL) has yet to establish a sufficiently clear operational and business model for the proposed farm shops in selected dzongkhags and gewogs.

In its review of the investment ecosystem in Bhutan’s agriculture sector, the Committee questioned whether the shops would directly purchase produce from farmers, function as retail outlets or simply provide spaces where farmers could sell their goods. These are not minor operational details. They determine who carries the commercial risk, how farmers are paid, how produce is managed and whether the investment can generate sustained economic returns.

The Committee also questioned the intended consumer base. Many farmers already produce surplus agricultural commodities but struggle to find reliable buyers. Establishing more outlets does not automatically create demand. Without a clear strategy for procurement, distribution, pricing and attracting consumers, the shops risk becoming infrastructure in search of a market rather than a solution to farmers’ marketing problems. The concern exposes a wider weakness in Bhutan’s agricultural investment approach: production and marketing are often treated as separate challenges, when one cannot succeed without the other. Encouraging farmers to produce more has limited value if the market cannot absorb the surplus at remunerative prices.

The problem extends beyond the farm shops. The Committee noted that Nu 50 million has been allocated under the 13th Five-Year Plan to explore and establish new markets, but found limited evidence of substantial new domestic or international market destinations being secured.

Bhutan’s small domestic market makes this particularly important. Expanding production without identifying buyers and securing commercial arrangements can leave farmers with unsold produce, depressed prices and little incentive to continue farming. An export-oriented strategy is therefore essential, but exports require more than identifying potential destinations. They depend on consistent volumes, quality standards, grading, packaging, cold-chain facilities, competitive transport costs, market intelligence and reliable buyers.

The Committee also questioned whether the existing agricultural aggregator network has received sufficient institutional and financial support to operate as viable commercial entities. DAMC has established networks in eight selected dzongkhags, but aggregation alone does not guarantee market access. Aggregators need working capital to purchase produce, storage and transportation facilities to manage supply, and professional trading arrangements to connect farmers with buyers. Without these, they risk becoming another intermediary layer rather than a functioning link between production and markets.

A related concern is the limited capacity of the Food Corporation of Bhutan Limited (FCBL) to undertake large-scale agricultural procurement and trading. Although the corporation has been assigned an important role in agricultural marketing and exports, the Committee observed that it lacks adequate dedicated working capital to purchase substantial quantities of produce.

Agricultural procurement is a cash-intensive business. Produce must be purchased and farmers paid promptly, often before the corporation receives payment from downstream buyers. Storage, grading, packaging, transportation and distribution also require upfront financing. Without sufficient capital, FCBL cannot reliably absorb surplus production, negotiate better market terms or intervene when prices collapse.

Consequently, its role remains largely confined to facilitating transactions between farmers and a limited number of private traders from India, rather than functioning as a strong procurement and market intervention institution.

The absence of a stronger agro-processing industry further compounds the problem. The Committee pointed to Bhutan’s continued imports of processed potato chips despite domestic potato production as an example of missed opportunities for import substitution and value addition.

This illustrates a disconnect between what Bhutan grows and what its domestic market consumes. Without processing facilities, farmers are largely dependent on selling raw produce, often within a short harvesting window. Processing can extend shelf life, create additional demand, reduce post-harvest losses and generate higher-value products. But it requires investment, technology, reliable raw material supplies, standards compliance and access to consumers.

To address these structural weaknesses, the Committee recommended that the Government direct DAMC to develop a comprehensive market development strategy with measurable targets for domestic sales, institutional procurement, import substitution and exports.

Other recommendations include integrating agricultural export-related systems through a single-window platform, promoting agro-processing industries for priority commodities such as potatoes, ginger, mandarins, dairy products and spices, and developing a national strategy for Bhutanese agricultural branding. Taken together, the recommendations call for a fundamental shift in agricultural policy: from measuring progress primarily through production and infrastructure to measuring it through market access, farmer incomes, value addition and commercial viability.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu