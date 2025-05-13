NTS actively developing, says Minister

Responding to media inquiries regarding the National Teaching Service (NTS), the Minister for Education and Skills Development stated that the initiative is currently under active development in collaboration with the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC).

The NTS is envisioned as a strategic framework to elevate the teaching profession by adopting a competency-based approach across key areas such as recruitment, continuous professional development, and career progression. While the framework will operate within the broader provisions of the Bhutan Civil Service Rules (BCSR), it is expected to grant the Ministry increased operational flexibility in managing the teaching workforce more effectively.

The Minister also clarified that a structured pathway is being proposed to allow eligible contract teachers to transition into the NTS, while ensuring that the core principles of meritocracy and transparency within the civil service are upheld. “This should not be interpreted as an automatic gateway into the civil service,” the Minister emphasized. “For individuals who aspire to become civil servants, the Bhutan Civil Service Examination (BCSE) will continue to be the standard and only formal route. There are no exceptions or shortcuts to this process.”

Highlighting the government’s commitment to reforming the education sector, the Minister expressed optimism that the NTS framework would be finalized in the near future. A phased rollout is expected to commence later this year, with detailed guidelines and implementation modalities to follow.

The proposed National Teaching Service (NTS) forms a critical component of the government’s broader strategy to elevate the teaching profession in Bhutan. It aims not only to professionalize the sector but also to attract high-caliber individuals into the education workforce, retain experienced educators, and continuously build their capabilities in alignment with 21st-century learning needs.

At the heart of the NTS is a competency-based approach that seeks to ensure teachers are not only academically qualified but also possess the pedagogical skills, values, and professional attitudes essential for delivering high-quality, inclusive, and future-ready education. The framework will support structured career progression, merit-based advancement, and ongoing professional development to empower teachers to remain agile and responsive to changing educational demands.

By strengthening the professional identity of teachers and creating a more attractive and rewarding career path, the NTS is expected to enhance teacher motivation, improve learning outcomes for students, and ensure a more resilient and effective education system. It is also envisioned to address long-standing challenges such as teacher attrition, skills mismatch, and inconsistencies in service conditions across different types of teaching appointments.

In essence, the NTS is not just an administrative reform—it is a transformative policy intervention designed to reposition the teaching profession as a cornerstone of national development and ensure that Bhutan’s educators are well-prepared to shape the next generation of learners.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu