NTS actively developing, says Minister
NTS actively developing, says Minister
NTS actively developing, says Minister
Urban parking reforms in Thimphu to promote sustainable transport
CDL uptake slows amid overlap with ESP loan scheme
DHI takes the lead in Phuentsholing township development project
MoH ramps up efforts to tackle alcohol-related harm
Trending Now
NTS actively developing, says Minister

NTS actively developing, says Minister

Responding to media inquiries regarding the National Teaching Service (NTS), the Minister for Education and Skills Development stated that the initiative is currently under active development in collaboration with the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC).

The NTS is envisioned as a strategic framework to elevate the teaching profession by adopting a competency-based approach across key areas such as recruitment, continuous professional development, and career progression. While the framework will operate within the broader provisions of the Bhutan Civil Service Rules (BCSR), it is expected to grant the Ministry increased operational flexibility in managing the teaching workforce more effectively.

The Minister also clarified that a structured pathway is being proposed to allow eligible contract teachers to transition into the NTS, while ensuring that the core principles of meritocracy and transparency within the civil service are upheld. “This should not be interpreted as an automatic gateway into the civil service,” the Minister emphasized. “For individuals who aspire to become civil servants, the Bhutan Civil Service Examination (BCSE) will continue to be the standard and only formal route. There are no exceptions or shortcuts to this process.”

Highlighting the government’s commitment to reforming the education sector, the Minister expressed optimism that the NTS framework would be finalized in the near future. A phased rollout is expected to commence later this year, with detailed guidelines and implementation modalities to follow.

The proposed National Teaching Service (NTS) forms a critical component of the government’s broader strategy to elevate the teaching profession in Bhutan. It aims not only to professionalize the sector but also to attract high-caliber individuals into the education workforce, retain experienced educators, and continuously build their capabilities in alignment with 21st-century learning needs.

At the heart of the NTS is a competency-based approach that seeks to ensure teachers are not only academically qualified but also possess the pedagogical skills, values, and professional attitudes essential for delivering high-quality, inclusive, and future-ready education. The framework will support structured career progression, merit-based advancement, and ongoing professional development to empower teachers to remain agile and responsive to changing educational demands.

By strengthening the professional identity of teachers and creating a more attractive and rewarding career path, the NTS is expected to enhance teacher motivation, improve learning outcomes for students, and ensure a more resilient and effective education system. It is also envisioned to address long-standing challenges such as teacher attrition, skills mismatch, and inconsistencies in service conditions across different types of teaching appointments.

In essence, the NTS is not just an administrative reform—it is a transformative policy intervention designed to reposition the teaching profession as a cornerstone of national development and ensure that Bhutan’s educators are well-prepared to shape the next generation of learners.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu

Post Views: 82
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
NTS actively developing, says Minister

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
NTS actively developing, says Minister
NTS actively developing, says Minister